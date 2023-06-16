Lakers Star LeBron James Calls Out Nuggets for Championship Taunt

LeBron James didn’t take too kindly to a dig from Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone after winning the NBA Championship and responded on social media.

Malone shared previously that he was salty about the media coverage of his Nuggets’ sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. Much of the talk was about the Lakers and rumors of James’ retirement following the sweep grabbed the headlines after the Nuggets punched their ticket to the NBA Finals.

Denver went on to win the title but Malone is still clearly carrying some hard feelings about how the situation went with the Lakers, taking a shot at James during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“Speaking of the Lakers, I just want you guys to know this is breaking news: I’m thinking about retiring. Only kidding, only kidding,” Malone said, a clear jab at James.

James took to Instagram to share a message for the Nuggets.

“In Europe for the last past few weeks minding my business and I hear I’m on your mind that much huh??? I mean I guess I see why,” James wrote. “But Wave the flag on these lames!! Please make being player cool again cause the lame machine is at an all-time high. Enjoy your light but just know I’m the SUN. I stay on forever!”

LeBron James Has Fired Off Some Cryptic Social Media Messages This Offseason

James has been sending some cryptic messages via social media lately. He utilized some Jay-Z lyrics to call out the Grizzlies and also channeled the rapper for a message on retirement.

“I’m suppose to be No. 1 on everybody list,” James wrote. “We’ll see what happens when I no longer exists.”

James has been recharging on a European vacation since being bounced from the postseason. There’s been no firm news on his retirement decision, although the general consensus is that he’ll be back next year with the Lakers.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone who thinks [James] is retiring,” Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times reported on June 1. “The biggest reasons given to me for his comments after Game 4: fatigue from the season, frustration with getting swept and a reminder to the front office that the Lakers’ title window is closing, keeping a sense of urgency in the foreground.”

LeBron James Recovering From Foot Injury

James played the entirety of the postseason with a torn ligament in his foot, which he will likely need surgery on this offseason. James gutted through the injury and still averaged 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists in the playoffs.

“I knew I could get to the finish line,” James said in an interview with ESPN. “Obviously, I knew I had to deal with it and deal with the pain or deal with not being able to be myself before the injury, but there was nothing that made me feel like I couldn’t get to the finish line.”

James has publicly been non-commital about having offseason surgery on the foot but it is likely he’ll have it if he intends to return for a 21st season in the NBA.