Lakers’ LeBron James Sends Message to Chris Paul After Finals Win

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent a message to his good friend Chris Paul after the Phoenix Suns took down the Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.

James has weighed in on multiple topics in the basketball world since being bounced by Paul’s Suns in the first round of the playoffs. However, he’s been quiet on Paul’s pursuit of his first NBA title, which some found strange considering their close friendship. He put an end to that after Paul picked up his first Finals win.

After the score went final against the Bucks, James wrote: “1 down. 3 to go [Chris Paul].”

1 down. 3 to go @CP3 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 7, 2021

Paul dropped 32 points on 12-of-19 shooting with 9 assists and 4 rebounds. He played 37 minutes and seemed to battle through a wrist injury that has been bothering him since the Western Conference Finals.

1 down. 3 to go. 🏆 Chris Paul explodes for 32 points and 9 assists on 12-of-19 shooting as the Suns take Game 1 of the NBA Finals vs. the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/n0jN9NDXrY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 7, 2021

Prior to their playoff matchup, James was asked if he gives Paul a hard time about having four rings to his none. He said their mutual respect doesn’t allow that.

“Nah, I think you know me by now,” James told reporters, per The Los Angeles Times. “I think that’s not in my [character] traits. I don’t really talk about my accolades, or what I’ve been able to do. And our friendship is beyond that. So, I’m not one of those guys to talk about what I have. I think that’s very shallow. That’s beneath me, personally. So, I don’t get involved in that.”

Suns Credit Losses to Lakers for Finals Run

The Suns have been on quite the run since falling behind 2-1 to the Lakers, beating the defending champs before sweeping the Nuggets and downing the Clippers 4-2.

Suns guard Devin Booker credited the adversity they faced in that series for propelling them to the franchise’s first NBA Finals since 1993.

“I’m glad we went through that; I’m glad we had those two losses,” Booker told reporters on Monday. “… Somebody said before the playoffs started like when you win a game, you feel like you can’t lose again. When you lose, you feel like you can’t win again. And that’s the playoffs for real.

“And having gone through that, that experience, shaped us for the next series in Denver. And then seeing the Clippers and dropping two games to them also. So just understanding that it’s a series and it’s a long series and you’re going to have to play, you’re going to have to play hard, win, lose or draw.”

Andre Drummond Backs Suns in Bizzare Twitter Rant

The Suns also got the backing of another Lakers player in Andre Drummond, who went on quite the Twitter tirade after making disparaging comments about the Lakers coaching staff and his playing time on social media.

While the ball is still rolling,” Drummond wrote, “SUNS IN 4.”

While the ball is still rolling……….. SUNS IN 4. — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) July 7, 2021

Drummond is a free agent this offseason and has sent mixed messages on his future. He has said that he wants to return to the Lakers, but the cryptic messages he’s sent on social media have made it seem otherwise.

