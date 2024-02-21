LeBron James, Darvin Ham Absent in Lakers Practice Ahead of Warriors Match

Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham and superstar LeBron James skipped Wednesday’s practice ahead of their road game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, February 22.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Ham missed the practice to attend to a personal matter while the team labeled James’s absence as “excused” without revealing any reason.

The 39-year-old James, fresh off his record 20th All-Star appearance, plans to meet the Lakers in San Francisco.

Darvin Ham was not at practice in L.A. on Wednesday attending to a personal matter, according to the team. He plans to coach Thursday at GSW. LeBron James was not present Wednesday with an excused absence. He plans to meet the team in SF, per the Lakers. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 21, 2024

Before James played limited minutes in the midseason classic, he told reporters that he is dealing with an ankle injury.

“I did seek treatment the last few days, trying to get my ankle as strong and as back to where I feel confident that I can finish off this last third of the season,” James told reporters.

James sat out the Lakers’ final game — a 138-122 rout of the Utah Jazz — before the All-Star break.

“I’m seeking some more treatment tomorrow going into this week, because we have quite a few days this week as well,” James added. “We don’t play until the end of the week. See how that goes. But the most important thing for me is definitely my health, where I’m at right now, where our team is leaning. We’re trending in the right direction. Obviously, with our Laker team, it’s been about health all year. Trying to do what’s best for me for the betterment of the team.”

The Lakers hope the All-Star break will not halt their momentum. They had a three-game winning streak and won six of their last seven games before the league festivities in Indianapolis.

LeBron James Caught off Guard by Lakers-Warriors Trade Talks

James claimed he was unaware of the Lakers-Warriors trade talks until ESPN reported it.

“It [the trade talks] didn’t go far at all,” James said on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” broadcast before the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on February 18. “I actually heard about it when everybody else heard about it.

“Obviously, you know, Charles [Barkley] has been in the league, Kenny [Smith] has been in the league, Shaq has been in the league… and sometimes, there are conversations that happen behind closed doors that you don’t even know about and until I guess if it’s real or not then they’ll bring it to you. But it never even got to me so I heard it when the reports dropped as well.”

Ultimately, the talks did not advance past the exploratory stage as James’ agent Rich Paul, according to the ESPN report, “told [Joe] Lacob and Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., that James had no interest in a trade and wanted to remain a Laker.”

LeBron James Wants to Retire as a Laker

During his pre-All-Star game media availability, James reiterated his commitment to the Lakers.

“I am a Laker and I’m happy, and been very happy being a Laker the last six years,” James told reporters. “Hopefully, it stays that way. But I don’t have the answer to how long it is or which uniform I’ll be in. Hopefully, it is with the Lakers. It’s a great organization and so many greats. But we’ll see. I don’t know how it’s going to end, but it’s coming it’s coming for sure.”

James has a $51.4 million player option for next season. And the Lakers have three first-round picks in the offseason to make a meaningful trade.

But that won’t deter the Warriors from trying to trade for him again, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe. Another factor that is hanging above James’ future is his son, Bronny, who is eligible to enter the NBA Draft in June.

James repeatedly said in the past that he wanted to play with his son before retirement.