LeBron James Sounds off on Lakers Moves With Now-Deleted Message

The Los Angeles Lakers are barely into free agency, but LeBron James has already heard the criticism about the team’s recent roster moves. The Lakers now have the oldest roster in NBA history, but James took to Twitter to make sure the critics know he heard them loud and clear.

“Keep talking about my squad, our [personal] ages, the way they play, we’re past our time in this league, etc etc etc!!” James said before deleting the tweet two times. “Do me one favor PLEASE!!! And I mean PLEASE!!!! Keep that same narrative ENERGY when [it] begins. That’s all I ask. #ThankYou”

James deleted the tweet within minutes after venting about the Lakers critics then reposted the message only to delete it for a second time. With the exception of Kendrick Nunn and Malik Monk, the Lakers signed free agents that are all entering the tail-end of their careers. The Lakers clearly had no reservations about signing older players with the goal of surrounding James with teammates that he trusts.

Here is a look at the now-deleted tweet from James.



Cowherd to Lakers Fans: ‘You’ve Talked Yourself Into Something That’s Simply Not True’

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd was one of the people that had a message to Lakers fans who are optimistic about the team’s championship chances. Cowherd believes the majority of the Lakers roster is past their prime.

“Los Angeles has become Green Bay, Wisconsin. You’ve talked yourself into something that’s simply not true,” Cowherd said on The Herd. “The Lakers will now be the oldest roster in NBA history.”

LeBron on Lakers’ Roster Moves: ‘I Will Have Some Input’

After the Lakers’ loss to the Suns in the first round, the team indicated that they still had confidence in their roster when fully healthy. The last week of the Lakers offseason shows they believed otherwise. Instead of minor tweaks, the Lakers opted to blow up the roster heading into next season.

James clearly signed off on the majority of the moves general manager Rob Pelinka pulled off this offseason. After the Lakers were eliminated, James admitted he would have input on the Lakers roster moves.

“Well, I think Rob [Pelinka] has done such a great job of constructing this team over the last few years that he will continue to do that,” James said in his final press conference of the season. “I will have some input. He always asks for my input, has A.D.’s input. But at the end of the day, we want to continue to get better. I trust Rob, trust Kurt [Rambis], trust everyone upstairs that does their diligence and our coaching staff and things of that nature.”

A Meeting Between LeBron, A.D. & Russ Paved the Way for the Mega-Trade

Los Angeles Times’ Broderick Turner reported James and Anthony Davis met with Westbrook weeks before the trade came together. The Lakers had been linked to a draft-night deal for Buddy Hield, but the two stars clearly preferred the addition of Westbrook.

“About two weeks ago, Russell Westbrook went to LeBron James’ home and together they and Anthony Davis had a conversation about the All-Star guard joining James and Davis on the Lakers,” Turner detailed on July 29th. “They talked about putting their egos aside and playing as one in their quest to bring the Lakers another NBA championship. Westbrook talked about how his only intention was winning and coming back home to Los Angeles to become a champion.”