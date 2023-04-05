Lakers’ LeBron James Issues Strong Statement After Hitting Game-Winner vs. Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Utah Jazz on April 4 thanks to a game-winner by LeBron James. The King hit a tough layup in overtime with 27.1 seconds left.

After the game, James talked about his game-winner while also discussing the left-handed layup he missed at the end of regulation that would have won the game.

“What I saw I had a nice clear lane to the right side and (Ochai) Agbaji kind of bodied me a little bit, which gave me an opportunity to counter that move by spinning off his body and finishing over DJ (Damian Jones),” James said. “So definitely had to make up for blowing that layup at the end of regulation. I had a really good look. We set up a good play and I just left it a little short.”

James was fantastic against the Jazz from start to finish. The four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP finished with 37 points, five rebounds and six assists while shooting 14-of-27 from the field. The Lakers improved to 41-38 and clinched a play-in spot.

Going Into Overtime Didn’t Help LeBron James

James, in just his fifth game back after missing four weeks with a torn tendon in his right foot, played 38 minutes versus the Jazz. The Lakers face the Los Angeles Clippers on April 5 and it’s unknown if James will play.

“The extra five minutes definitely didn’t help,” James said. “It definitely didn’t help, but we needed to get the win. … How my foot feels when I wake up and I step out of bed. That’s been the most important since I’ve injured it five weeks ago. The next day after either rehab or training or treatment, whatever. It’s always that.”

The Lakers are in seventh place in the Western Conference standings. They could finish as high as the fifth seed depending on how the final three games of the regular season go. The top six seeds automatically qualify for the playoffs.

James, 38, is averaging 28.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 52 starts while shooting 50.0% from the floor, 30.3% from beyond the arc and 77.0% from the free-throw line. The Lakers have won four games in a row and are 7-3 over their last 10 games.

Lakers Players Yell Goat Noises at LeBron James

Lakers players have been yelling goat noises during James’ media sessions recently. LeBron’s teammates apparently believe he’s the greatest player of all time.

The last few times LeBron James has addressed the media at his locker, his teammates have chimed in with 🐐 noises. This is the loudest it’s been — most of the locker room was doing it. pic.twitter.com/70u30H67zd — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 5, 2023

James told Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group at the beginning of February that he thinks he’s the best basketball player ever. The All-Star forward is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

“What I bring to the table as a basketball player … I feel like I’m the best basketball player that ever played the game,” James said. “That’s just my confidence, that’s just what I bring to the table, what I possess. But as far as if the scoring record gets me to another level, I don’t know.”

James is the only player in NBA history to rank top-five all-time in both points and assists, win three Finals MVPs with three different teams and record 10,000+ points, 10,000+ rebounds and 10,000+ career assists.