LeBron James Roasted Over Hairline by Former Teammate

The trailer for Space Jam dropped on Saturday and Richard Jefferson noticed his former teammate LeBron James was looking a little fuller up top for his starring role.

James put out the trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy on Instagram and Jefferson’s comment was towards the top, with more than 9,000 likes.

“That CGI got the hairline looking [fire],” commented Jefferson, who played with James in Cleveland.

Jefferson and James appear to still be tight from their playing days, so the jab is a lighthearted one. James has appeared on Jefferson’s Road Trippin’ podcast multiple times for some free-flowing interviews since joining the Lakers, while Jefferson has made a habit of trolling the comment sections on his posts.

James even joked about their relationship during one of his podcast appearances, telling Jefferson: “ESPN can’t fire you. You’re my friend.”

LeBron James To Richard Jefferson:

"ESPN Can't Fire You, Cause We're Friends." pic.twitter.com/BSUyNvnMYK — OpenCourt-Basketball (@OpenCourtFB) March 27, 2020

James’ Hair Has Become Constant Topic of Debate

James’ hairline has been a constant topic of debate on social media for the last decade, as it has gone, come back and disappeared again. And now it appears to be thriving once again thanks to some Hollywood magic, although that hasn’t been the case on the court.

While James has defied age with his play, his hairline hasn’t fared as well over the 1,500-plus games he’s appeared in. It became evident during a malfunction last season where it appeared to come off during a game. His buddy Anthony Davis gave him an assist to make sure he fixed it.

James’ hair was also discussed during quarantine when his wife posted a picture of him on Father’s Day.

James also displayed an all-too-human moment when he wasn’t able to see his barber during the lockdown.

“When they advise you to be quarantined and isolated from [everybody], can’t even get a haircut from my barber,” James said back in March. “Want me to stay away from him. I’m looking like Tom Hanks off of Castaway.”

"I'm looking like @tomhanks off Cast Away." 🧔 The quarantine life is real for LeBron and his family. (via @KingJames /IG) pic.twitter.com/1RJuse79wC — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) March 19, 2020

Lakers Looking to Stay Afloat Without James, Davis

James isn’t too worried about his hair right now as he looks to recover from a high-ankle sprain he suffered in March.

“Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now,” James wrote on Twitter after the injury. “The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left.

Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now. 🤦🏾‍♂️. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left. #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2021

James is expected to return later this month, with his injury recovery timeline set at 4-6 weeks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Before the injury, James was putting together another MVP-caliber season, averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists in his 18th season.

“He’s playing every night, setting a great tone, I think, for young players and the whole league that, if he feels good, he’s going to be in there and he’s going to compete at a super-high level and dominate the game,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said before the injury occurred. “He’s the MVP of the league, in my opinion, thus far because of that mindset and what he’s doing for our team and he just wins the game in so many different ways. … He’s really doing it all for us.”

The Lakers are expecting Davis back soon after he suffered a calf strain and some discomfort in his Achilles. Davis is averaging 22.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks this season.

