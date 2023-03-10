Lakers Receive Season-Changing LeBron James Injury Update: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on March 2 that LeBron James has a right foot tendon injury and will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks. The four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP suffered the injury on February 26 against the Dallas Mavericks.

James is currently in a walking boot, but he’s reportedly doing everything he can to return. On March 10, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “Get Up” that James is “turning over every stone” to play again.

“From what I am told, LeBron is turning over every stone he possibly can from a treatment perspective to get that foot in position to return at some point this season,” Windhorst said.

The Lakers’ final game of the season is on April 9 versus the Utah Jazz. The purple and gold are currently in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. The top six seeds automatically make the postseason, while seeds 7-10 make the play-in tournament.

James is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists this season while shooting 50.1% from the floor, 30.8% from 3 and 75.9% from the free-throw line. The Lakers hope that the King can return before the regular season ends, sources told Heavy Sports.

LeBron James Won’t Need Surgery on His Foot

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported on March 2 that James won’t require surgery on his injured foot. The Akron Hammer has never undergone surgery during his iconic career.

“So what I can say on LeBron is that sources did inform me that he will not require surgery,” Haynes said on Episode 12 of his “#thisleague UNCUT” podcast with Marc Stein. “That’s good news for the Lakers. So right now, it’s all about time and the rehabbing process.”

James, 38, signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Lakers in August. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer has a player option for the 2024-25 season.

The Lakers made several moves at the trade deadline, acquiring D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Davon Reed. Los Angeles is 7-4 since the trade deadline.

Bleacher Report Gave the Lakers an ‘A’ for Their Trade Deadline Moves

In a March 9 article called “Re-Grading 2023 NBA Trade Deadline’s Biggest Deals 1 Month Later,” Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale gave the Lakers an “A” for their trade deadline moves.

“The Lakers wanted depth, athleticism, shot creation, outside accuracy and volume and complementary defense prior to the trade deadline,” Favale wrote. “The arrivals of DLo, Beasley and Vando address nearly all those deficits. Los Angeles has the option of futzing and fiddling on the margins rather than exploring whole-sale transactions. Even without a hefty everyone-is-available sample, this deal has already paid dividends. The Lakers are 7-4 since the deadline, with the league’s best defense. Their offense is still, frankly, crud. But that’s to be expected when they don’t have LeBron or DLo, their two best shot creators, shot makers and passers. It is more notable that the Lakers are surviving these absences at all. Losing LeBron would have been a nonstarter beforehand. There is something to be said about increasing the roster’s structural coherence by shipping out Russell Westbrook. To do all this, while surrendering only one pick that’s safeguarded against disaster, is a demonstrative W.”