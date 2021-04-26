Lakers’ LeBron James Drops Major Tease in Viral Video

After several weeks away, the Los Angeles Lakers finally got Anthony Davis back on the court. Despite his return, the team has struggled and dropped two straight against the Dallas Mavericks. While Davis is an elite player, it’s going to take some time for him to get back into the swing of things.

One thing that would certainly help him get back to form is the return of LeBron James. He’s the leader of the team and his presence makes everybody significantly better. He’s also missed a lot of time with an ankle injury but could be returning soon. LeBron dropped a video on Monday of him working out and putting pressure on his ankle. He also included a message that read “coming soon to a city near you.”

The timeline has always suggested that a LeBron return could come at the end of April. It doesn’t appear there have been any setbacks so it’s safe to say he’ll be back soon. With the playoffs closing in, it’s a perfect time for him to get on the court.

LeBron’s Return Could Be This Week

Based on the video, it’s clear that LeBron’s ankle is in a much better spot. Even before he posted it, it was apparent that his return is soon. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed recently that LeBron’s return could be this week.

“You’ll see Anthony Davis still be on that 15-minute restriction in his second game back tonight, but that’ll start ramping up as we get closer to LeBron James’ return, which could be as soon as the following week,” Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown on Saturday, via The Spun.

This news isn’t all that surprising but it’s very exciting for the Lakers. Staying at least at the fifth seed in the Western Conference would be ideal so they can avoid a first-round matchup against the Clippers. Once LeBron returns, Los Angeles should be winning a lot more games than they currently are.

Are Lakers Still Title Favorites?

The Lakers haven’t been terrible with LeBron and Davis out. The gang has kept the team afloat. However, it’s been easy to not think of the Lakers as title contenders as other teams have been having much better seasons. Guard Dennis Schroder isn’t too worried about Los Angeles falling down in the standings.

“First off, it don’t matter where we end up at, I believe,” Schroder said recently, via Silver Screen & Roll. “At the end of the day, we want to make the playoffs, we want to win games, and we want to focus on us. What we do. And try to get better every game until everybody gets back.”

As long as the Lakers have a healthy LeBron and Davis, they will be the favorites in the West. With the Brooklyn Nets‘ recent struggles to stay healthy, Los Angeles might end up being the favorites to win it all again. Much of that will depend on how LeBron feels when he gets back.

