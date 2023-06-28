Lakers Rookie Issues Apology to LeBron James After Viral Quote

Jalen Hood-Schifino is learning in a hurry that any comment made as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers has the potential to make some waves, especially when it pertains to LeBron James.

Hood-Schifino was the Lakers’ first-round pick and spoke to the media on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was asked about a graphic on draft night that showed he was just seven days old when James was drafted and delivered a comical response.

“I saw that … and was like, ‘Dang, LeBron’s old!’” Hood-Schifino said.

Jalen Hood-Schifino on the social media post going around on draft night that detailed how he was only 7 days old when LeBron James was drafted into the NBA: “I saw that … and was like, ‘Dang, LeBron’s old!’” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 27, 2023

He’s not wrong, at least in basketball years. James will turn 39 next season but has been able to maintain his dominance on the court, albeit it’s clear “The King” is past his prime. While the comment was clearly made in jest, Hood-Schifino didn’t want to start out on a bad note with James. He took to social media to clarify what he meant.

“I would never disrespect LeBron,” Hood-Schifino wrote in an Instagram story. “He’s one of the best players to ever play this game and I’m blessed to be able to play along side him! If anything I’m giving him praise for what he’s doing at his age.”

LeBron James Took Issue With ‘Old’ Comments in Postseason

There are not many opponents in the NBA who will try to talk trash to LeBron James but Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks tried this past postseason. Brooks and James got into a brief on-court altercation and the Grizzlies pest took some shots at the four-time MVP after the game.

“I don’t care. He’s old,” Brooks said, referring to the 38-year-old James. “He wanted to say something after I got my fourth foul, he should have been saying that earlier on. I poke bears. I don’t respect anyone until they come and give me 40.”

James didn’t have to give Brooks 40 to put him in his place. The Lakers won the series 4-2 and James fired up some shade after advancing, channeling some Jay-Z.

“Unlike you little [expletive] I’m a grown a** man. Big shoes to fill [expletive], grown a** pants. Prolly hustled with your pops, go ask your parents,” James tweeted. “It’s apparent you’re staring at a legend. Who, put a few little [expletive] in they place before. Trying to eat without saying they grace before!”

Lakers Believe Jalen Hood-Schifino Will Bring Something Special to Backcourt

There were rumors that the Lakers could trade their first-round pick but instead they decided to hang onto it, selecting Hood-Schifino. He averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 0.8 steals in 33.1 minutes per game at Indiana. Darvin Ham sees a lot of potential around the addition of Hood-Schifino.

“Just his versatility on both sides of the ball, his poise with the ball in his hands, his ability to play off the ball, his reads, his playmaking ability offensively and defensively is just off the charts,” Ham said. “His ability to guard multiple positions, guarding on the ball, off the ball, his ability to rebound, keep his man in front of him at that size — 6-foot-6, 215 — to have that in your backcourt is really going to be special.”

The Lakers selected Maxwell Lewis with their second round pick — No. 40 overall. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 31.4 minutes at Pepperdine.