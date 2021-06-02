‘Drama King’ LeBron Ripped for Leaving Lakers During Embarrassing Loss

Tuesday’s Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns was arguably not only one of the worst losses in Los Angeles Lakers playoff history, but it was also one of the worst losses in LeBron James‘ playoff history. The team was completely outclassed and ended up losing 115-85. For such an important game, the Lakers didn’t show up.

The team threw in the towel midway through the fourth quarter when LeBron left his teammates and went to the locker room. It’s no secret that he isn’t 100% right now so the Lakers thought it would be best for him to get a head start on his treatment. However, Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless took the opportunity to bash LeBron.

He coined the superstar “The Drama King” for leaving his teammates high and dry.

Here we go again. The Drama King leaves the bench with 5:40 left in this blowout and walks quickly up the tunnel to the locker room. Guess he doesn't want to sit through the rest of this embarrassment like his teammates have to. Guess he doesn't want to be associated w this shame — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 2, 2021

There’s no reason for LeBron to sit there and watch his team get embarrassed if he could be taking care of other issues in the process. Of course, he should always be out there with his teammates but he’s clearly not 100% and needs all the help he can get.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

LeBron Laments Game 5 Loss

The Lakers didn’t look like the defending champions in Game 5. They came out flat and never regained composure. LeBron and Kyle Kuzma are the only two who came to play with a combined 39 points. The superstar was very blunt after the loss.

“We got our a** kicked. It’s just that simple,” LeBron said after the game. “They got to whatever they wanted to get to in this game. We got to be better, obviously, if we want to force a Game 7.”

The Suns might just be the best team in the Western Conference. Had the Lakers not gotten banged up during the regular season, they would’ve had a round or two in the playoffs to work out these issues before they faced an elite team. The slide in seeding during the regular season may have cost the Lakers a possible championship.

Lakers Postgame: LeBron James (6/1/21)Subscribe for the latest Lakers' content: youtube.com/channel/UC8CSt-oVqy8pUAoKSApTxQw Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/lakers Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/lakers/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Lakers Get the Lakers app: nba.com/lakers/multimedia… 2021-06-02T05:49:13Z

LeBron Talks Upcoming Game 6

For a moment, it looked like the Lakers had the Suns right where they wanted them. They had a 2-1 lead and Los Angeles was on fire. The momentum has completely shifted and the Lakers need a miracle if they hope to play a Game 7.

“I mean, it’s literally win or go home at that point,” LeBron said. “So, you shoot all the bullets you got and throw the gun too. So, I look forward to the environment.

“Obviously, our Laker faithful are going to give us a lot of energy, and I look forward to the moment, look forward to the challenge, and we’ll see if it brings out the best in me and my teammates.”

LeBron can only do so much at age 36. The fact that Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined for zero points in Game 5 is a major problem. Even if Davis plays in Game 6, the role players need to be better. This will be a very telling game for the Lakers and could dictate how they approach the offseason.

READ NEXT: Ex-Lakers Starter Asked to Be Let Go When LeBron James Joined Team: Report

