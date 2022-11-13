Lakers Star LeBron James Linked to Western Conference Rival Via Trade

If LeBron James is ever moved by the Los Angeles Lakers, the Phoenix Suns have been circled as an “ideal” landing spot for the four-time MVP.

Rumors have been swirling about James’ future in LA after a 2-10 start to the year. The Lakers have few assets to rebuild the roster around James and could opt to move their stars to restore their draft pick reserves and kick off a rebuild.

James signed a lucrative two-year extension this offseason and can’t be traded until the offseason. However, once he is available, a league executive told Ric Bucher of Fox Sports that the Suns would be an ideal trade partner if their title hopes aren’t met this season.

“If the Lakers were to move James, it presumably would be to acquire the treasure trove of future picks they currently lack,” Bucher wrote. “A Western Conference scout pointed to the Phoenix Suns as a far more ideal candidate should they find themselves once again falling short this season in their quest for the franchise’s first championship, after reaching the Finals two years ago and then getting knocked out in a seven-game, second-round series by Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks last year.”

The Suns have a solid core group and the assets to potentially get a deal done. It would also give James a chance to play with his good friend Chris Paul, who is the starting point guard in Phoenix.

Lakers Are Invested in Building Around LeBron

James will be turning 38 soon and his window for impactful play is narrowing, which the Lakers are well aware of. Prior to the season, general manager Rob Pelinka made it very clear that the team is willing to move their two available first round-picks to acquire players who can help make the Lakers a contender while James is still leading the way.

“Let me abundantly clear: We have one of the great players in LeBron James to ever play the game on our team. He committed to us with a long-term contract, a three-year contract,” Pelinka said. “So of course we will do everything we can, picks included, to make deals that give us a chance to help LeBron get to the end. He committed to our organization. That’s got to be a bilateral commitment, and it’s there.”

However, that was prior to the Lakers’ miserable start to the year. At this point, it’s questionable if the Lakers will be in the mix for a playoff spot, let alone contending for a title.

James Dealing With Injuries Amid Rough Start

The Lakers are in a tough spot and James is unable to help as he deals with what the team has dubbed a left adductor strain.

“It’s not torn, that’s the biggest thing, that he didn’t tear anything,” Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said. “So it was good news. You know, I’m sure it’s painful. Doubtful, day-to-day, whatever — I’m just happy there wasn’t anything torn.”

James is also dealing with a nagging foot issue that forced him to miss a game earlier this season. The four-time MVP said that the only thing that would help the injury heal is rest, which he doesn’t have the luxury of.

James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists this season.