Insider Sparks Speculation About LeBron James Teaming Up With Luka Doncic

One prominent NBA insider won’t rule out Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James teaming up with a $215 million superstar.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst told Fanatics View on March 5 that since James is a big fan of Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic, he personally can’t rule out LBJ getting traded to Dallas to play with Luka Magic. However, Windhorst made it clear that he doesn’t expect James to leave the Lakers.

“I don’t think he wants to leave LA. I think that’s pretty clear,” Windhorst said. “I do think he has a great respect for Luka and he has appreciated him for a long time, not that that’s surprising. So I would not rule anything out. But, LeBron has not shown one iota of interest in leaving LA and Luka is obviously committed here for a long time.”

James signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Lakers in August. The four-time MVP has a player option for the 2024-25 season. James was ineligible for a no-trade clause since he agreed to an extension, so the Lakers can trade the future Hall of Famer this summer if LeBron requests to be moved or if the franchise wants to head in another direction.

Meanwhile, Doncic agreed to a five-year, $215.2 million designated rookie extension with the Mavericks in August 2021.

LeBron James Has Connections With the Mavericks

James has a lot of connections with the Mavericks. He’s a big fan of Doncic, played with Kyrie Irving on the Cleveland Cavaliers and has a relationship with Jason Kidd and Jared Dudley. Irving, James’ point guard in Cleveland from 2014-15 to 2016-17, becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on the February 15 episode of “Get Up” that Uncle Drew will likely re-sign with the Mavericks.

“I think it’s more likely than not Kyrie Irving stays in Dallas,” Wojnarowski said. “Just because of what they invested in him. And his chance to get the kind of contract he wants. … I think given what they gave up and Dallas’ track record of being willing to pay players who want to be there, I think it’s more likely than not Kyrie Irving is in Dallas. Of course, it can all change.”

If the Lakers don’t make the playoffs this season (they are currently in 11th place in the West), James could request a trade in the summer. If that happens, the Mavericks could offer multiple players and draft picks to the Lakers for James, who is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists this season.

LeBron James Likes Living in LA

Marc Stein of Substack reported on December 30 that James enjoys living in Los Angeles. Both of James’ sons, Bronny and Bryce, play basketball at Sierra Canyon School. James’ wife and daughter also like living in Los Angeles.

“Family reasons and LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION, as we’ve noted here many times, were the true driving forces that prompted LeBron James to leave Cleveland for Hollywood in the summer of 2018,” Stein wrote. “Those are believed to be the same forces that would keep him from urging the Lakers to ship him somewhere that he has an actual chance at ring No. 5. His oldest son Bronny is a high school senior. Another son, Bryce, is a high school sophomore. They’re budding prospects thriving in Southern California. James presumably doesn’t want to uproot them.”

LeBron told The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd in February 2022 that he would do anything to play with Bronny in the NBA. No father has played with or against his son in the league.

“My last year will be played with my son,” LeBron said. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”