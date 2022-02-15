Ex-Laker Kyle Kuzma Responds to Viral LeBron James Request

It feels like a long time ago now but the Los Angeles Lakers are less than two years removed from winning a championship. With another championship this season looking close to impossible, the fact that the team never got a parade for the last championship has to hurt. LeBron James has been desperate for a parade to celebrate the championship and still isn’t backing down.

With the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl, there have been three teams in Los Angeles to win a championship over the last two years, including the Dodgers. Similar to the Lakers, the Dodgers also never got to do a parade for their World Series title due to the pandemic. After the Rams Super Bowl win, LeBron came up with the idea that the Dodgers and Lakers should join them for their eventual parade.

We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 once again!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

Kyle Kuzma may no longer be on the Lakers after getting traded to the Washington Wizards in the offseason, but he made it clear that he wants to partake in any championship parade celebrations.

Only if I can come back for it 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/aQ0w3eN07P — kuz (@kylekuzma) February 14, 2022

Having a parade now for the Lakers would be odd considering very few players on that team are still in Los Angeles. Key players like Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Markieff Morris, Danny Green and Kuzma are all spread out throughout the country. It could be weird for them to celebrate a championship with a team they are no longer on.

Any Chance Lakers Still Get Parade?

While LeBron is still holding out hope for the Lakers championship parade, it’s not likely to happen. The Rams aren’t wasting any time as they’re holding their parade on Wednesday, February 16. The Lakers play the Utah Jazz that night so it’s hard to imagine players can participate in a parade before an important game.

#BREAKING: The #Rams have scheduled their Super Bowl victory parade for Wednesday. The parade will start at the Shrine Auditorium and end at L.A. Memorial Coliseum. https://t.co/4lVKeXa49p pic.twitter.com/eIqFbTRjSL — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 14, 2022

The only hope the Lakers have is that Los Angeles sets up some sort of celebration for all the sports teams later in the year. The Rams are getting their own celebration this week but that doesn’t mean there can’t be another celebration down the road. However, if the Lakers don’t turn things around and win a championship this year, there’s not going to be a parade for them anytime soon.

Can Lakers Turn Things Around?

The NBA trade deadline has passed and the Lakers didn’t make any moves. They have serious roster issues and there’s no fix in sight. The team has to make things work with the current pieces they have. Things look grim right now but the Lakers do still have LeBron and Anthony Davis.

They are still two of the best players in the NBA when they’re playing their best. If those two can go take over in the playoffs, the Lakers have a puncher’s chance. It would take a historic effort from both of them and that doesn’t seem likely. LeBron is older and Davis’ body has a hard time holding up for long stretches. The Lakers’ best bet is to try and retool in the offseason.

