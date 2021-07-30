Lakers Star LeBron James Caught Pushing Fan in Viral Video

NBA superstar LeBron James was caught pushing a fan during an Usher concert in a viral video published this week.

In the Tik-Tok video the Los Angeles Lakers star appears to be exiting the venue when a fan steps into his way, looking for a photo or a handshake. Instead, he gets shoved back by 6-foot-9 James, who was walking with his wife and likely wasn’t in the mode to engage with fans.

James posted about being at Usher’s show on Instagram, writing: “Appreciate the hospitality and phenomenal show G! Keep going up!” The pop star has a residency in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace. The video has already been viewed nearly 300,000 times.

LeBron James Key in Lakers Pursuit of Russell Westbrook

James appeared to be relaxing knowing a major change was on the horizon with the Lakers executing a blockbuster trade for former MVP Russell Westbrook. The deal caught many by surprise but it was reportedly something that had been in the works, per Brad Turner of The Los Angeles Times.

Turner reported that the superstar trio met up at James’ house and discussed the possibility of Westbrook joining the Lakers and how it would work out.

James and Davis talked about the two of them changing positions if that was best for the team — James moving from small forward to power forward and Davis from power forward to center. Westbrook let James and Davis know he doesn’t mind playing off the ball when James initiates the offense, something he did while playing alongside James Harden with the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers brass had said that they would involve James and Davis in the decision-making process this offseason when it came to improving the roster. The star duo took that to heart.

“I think when it comes to roster building, you guys know we’ve been very collaborative,” Pelinka said via Silver Screen and Roll. “Anthony Davis and LeBron James are championship pillars of this franchise for years to come and of course, they’re going to be involved in how we build our roster and how we have built our roster.

James has reportedly been doing quite a bit of recruiting this offseason to reform the roster in LA. He was also in touch with DeMar DeRozan prior to the Westbrook trade going through, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. And “The King” might not be done yet, with the Lakers needing to convince some talented veterans — say, Carmelo Anthony — to join the Lakers’ cause.

LeBron James Embracing Extra Time Off

With the Lakers getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs after an injury-riddled season, James has had some extra time to rest and recover to get back to 100%.

“It’s going to work wonders for me, obviously,” James said. “During the season I don’t even talk about rest, I don’t even like to put my mind and frame into that, it makes me weak. But in the offseason, I get an opportunity to rest. We’ve got like three months to recalibrate, get my ankle back to 100% where it was before that Atlanta game, and that’s the most important thing for me.”

Despite not playing in the NBA Finals, it’s been a busy offseason for James with the release of his movie Space Jam: A New Legacy and the media tour that surrounded it. During an appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast with celebrity hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes James said he’d like to finish his career as a member of the Lakers.

“I truly hope that I can finish my career with the Lakers,” James said, via Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll. “However many years that is, if it’s four, five, six, whatever, seven, I hope I can continue to play the game. I love being in L.A., my family loves being in L.A. Being with a historical franchise like the Lakers is something… It’s like me being in ‘Space Jam’ — I never thought it would be possible. You think about Kareem, and Magic, and Wilt, and Jerry West and Elgin Baylor, Kobe, Shaq and all of them, the whole list goes on.”

