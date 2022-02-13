Lakers Star LeBron James Sounds Off on Trade Deadline Drama

The Los Angeles Lakers lost in crushing fashion to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, although the LeBron James and Co. came away satisfied with their performance, going blow for blow with one of the best teams in the NBA.

When asked about what changed for the Lakers, James pointed at the trade deadline passing, which took some pressure off the team.

“It just felt like we were connected from the very first jump ball. It was the most connected as we have been in quite a while,” James told reporters. “The trade deadline is over, so a lot of people got an opportunity just to move on. This is what we have and we are going to be together. So we are going to make a push.”

Some names that had been floating around in the rampant rumors were Russell Westbrook and Talen Horton-Tucker, who both played well against the Warriors. Westbrook has been under some major scrutiny but turned in a strong performance with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists on a solid 7 of 13 shooting. Horton-tucker finished with 17 points with a trio of 3-pointers.

“Guys had a little more swag today, a little more confidence, a little more energy,” Lakers star big man Anthony Davis said. “Played more with purpose. And if we contribute to play like this for the rest of the season, then I think we’ll put ourselves in a good position to do something.”

The trade deadline came and went without the Lakers making a deal, which was a surprise considering the team was floating below the .500 mark and had some very visible issues in terms of roster construction.

Once the deadline passes, James said there wasn’t a discussion about what happened. The Lakers simply got to work.

“We’re all grown men. You don’t have to get together and talk about it,” James said. “You know. It affects people in different ways.”

The Lakers could still shake up the roster via the buyout market, which would require the Lakers to cut a player. However, at this point, LA sounds ready to roll with what they have to make a run after the All-Star break.

“We lost the game, but I’m optimistic and happy with the way we played,” Westbrook said.

LeBron James Not Happy After Breaking Record

The game also marked James breaking a very significant record, with the Lakers star passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most combined regular-season and postseason points.

But after the game, James wasn’t too thrilled about the record and was more disappointed in the loss, especially considering he had a chance to tie the game late with a trio of free throws but missed.

“I hate doing anything when it comes in a loss. We had an opportunity to win a big game tonight,” James said, before continuing and acknowledging the record. “Any time I’ve been linked with some of the greats, I’ve been in awe. I love the game of basketball and being a part of the NBA and being able to inspire so many different sets of generations.”

The Lakers have just one more game before the All-Star break, which comes on Wednesday against the Jazz.