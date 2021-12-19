Laker Star LeBron James Revs Up Speculation With Cryptic Message

LeBron James has been known for sending cryptic messages on social media and the Los Angeles Lakers star was back at it on Saturday, delivering a statement via Instagram.

James fired off the message a day after the Lakers were blown out by a shorthanded Timberwolves squad and hours after finding out Anthony Davis would miss at least the next month.

“Fake has become so acceptable that people get offended when you keep it real,” James posted.

So what exactly is James talking about? It’s anyone’s guess, although one thing that is for certain is that the four-time MVP always has a plan when it comes to his social media mind games. With more than 105 million followers, James knows he can make some noise with even a simple statement.

The Lakers were finally starting to get some momentum with a three-game winning streak and the roster finally getting healthy. Then the loss to the Timberwolves and a bevy of additions to the NBA’s health and safety protocols hit, which was compounded even more by the news of Davis.

The Lakers need to regather themselves with a matchup with the Bulls coming up on Sunday, which is what James is trying to urge.

“Just trying to maintain focus throughout it all,” James said. “Obviously it’s been a difficult and challenging 36 hours, 24 hours, whatever it’s been, for our ballclub. So we’re just trying to have the next man up mentality, obviously we had a lot of guys in the rotation tonight that we haven’t played with this year.

“But despite that, we had a good opportunity in the third quarter down three and we just let it go again. Give credit where credit is due, Minnesota had a hell of a game tonight and we just have to do better on Sunday.”

Bill Simmons Lakers Wild Prediction for James

The Lakers are just over a year removed from winning the title, but much has changed since then. LA got bit by the injury bug after winning the championship, with the franchise also making some big moves to try to take advantage of James’ prime.

NBA pundit Bill Simmons joked via social media that the struggles could lead James to eye a move back to the Cavaliers.

“We are like 5 days away from the first unsubstantiated ‘LeBron loves what he’s seeing from the young Cavaliers and might want to finish his career there’ story and I honestly can’t wait,” Simmons tweeted.

For what it’s worth, James has expressed an interest in finishing his career wearing purple and gold, although plans can always change.

“I truly hope that I can finish my career with the Lakers,” James said in August on the SmartLess podcast. “However many years that is, if it’s four, five, six, whatever, seven, I hope I can continue to play the game. I love being in L.A., my family loves being in L.A. Being with a historical franchise like the Lakers is something… It’s like me being in ‘Space Jam’ — I never thought it would be possible. You think about Kareem, and Magic, and Wilt, and Jerry West and Elgin Baylor, Kobe, Shaq and all of them, the whole list goes on.”