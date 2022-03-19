Wild Proposed Trade Sends LeBron James to Contender to Create New Big 3

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading towards a pivotal offseason where the future of LeBron James will be in full focus. James has one more season remaining on his two-year, $85.6 million contract and is eligible to sign a contract extension this summer. The Lakers superstar has a $44.4 million salary for the 2022 season.

The preference for the Lakers is to re-sign James to another deal, but the front office could face a difficult decision if the star does not sign an extension. James would hit free agency in 2023, and the Lakers risk losing the NBA legend for nothing.

Under this scenario, the Lakers would be forced to at least consider trading James. Everything should be on the table this offseason for the Lakers given there are few pathways for turning the current roster into a contender for the 2022-23 season.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix and Howard Beck recently discussed potential landing spots for James if the Lakers did explore potential trades. Both analysts agreed that the Lakers’ preferable path moving forward is to keep James, but if he does not ink an extension then the trade rumors will heat up this summer. Beck mentioned his “craziest” proposal has the Lakers trading James to the 76ers to form a new big three with Joel Embiid and James Harden.

“The craziest one in all of this, could you send him to the Sixers to play with Harden and Embiid?” Beck pondered during a March 1 episode of “The Crossover NBA Show.” “I know there’s too many guys who are going to want to have the ball in their hands. We’re already experiencing this with the Lakers team.

“But [Sixers GM Daryl Morey] absolutely would do it. Could you get [Tyrese] Maxey and [Matisse] Thybulle out of it? And then they offload Tobias Harris and give Daryl more flexibility in his payroll? I don’t know. Again folks, I’m just spitballing, I’m not making serious trade proposals here. Don’t freak out.”

The Lakers Would Receive Maxey, Harris & Thybulle in the Trade Proposal





Play



Trading LeBron James is the quickest way to fix the Los Angeles Lakers — Colin | NBA | THE HERD The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James are reportedly not seeing eye to eye, and Colin Cowherd has a quick solution: trade him. Watch as Colin builds a case for moving off of the NBA star. #TheHerd #NBA #LeBronJames SUBSCRIBE to get all the latest content from The Herd: foxs.pt/SubscribeTHEHERD The all-new FOX Sports App,… 2022-02-24T18:49:59Z

The wild proposal has the Sixers receiving some combination of promising guard Tyrese Maxey, former all-defensive team member Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris and likely some package of future draft picks. This move would clearly be the Lakers’ way of signaling a rebuild, but it is unlikely to be enough for the team to trade one of the greatest NBA players ever.

“It is interesting,” Mannix responded. “I think you’d want more. You’d want picks and the Sixers gave up a bunch of them [to the Nets] or a couple of them.”

Maxey is averaging 17.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.2% from the three-point line this season. Harris is posting 17.8 points, seven rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 36.4% from long range during 2021-22.

LeBron: ‘This Is the Franchise That I See Myself Being With’





Play



Despite James’ media tour during All-Star Weekend which prompted rumors, the superstar has tried to backtrack and express his long-term commitment to the Lakers. During a February 25 press conference, James noted that the Lakers are “the franchise that I see myself being with.”

“This is the franchise that I see myself being with,” James told reporters. “…I’m here, I’m here, I continue to tell you guys… I literally live in the moment. I do, I live in the moment and I see myself being with the purple and gold as long as I can play. But I also have a goal that, if it’s possible, I don’t even know if it’s possible, but if I can play with my son, I would love to do that.”