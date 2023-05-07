Lonnie Walker IV Breaks Silence on Being Reinserted Into Lakers’ Lineup

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham put Lonnie Walker IV back into the rotation in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors and the move paid off.

In 24 minutes, Walker IV scored 12 points while shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, helping the Lakers win by a final score of 127-97. After the game, the scoring guard talked about being reinserted into the rotation.

“It felt like a dream,” Walker IV said. “I’ve been talking about being able to play in the playoffs and playing some type of atmosphere like that and I had the time of my life. I can’t explain it. Taking it day to day and just being ready.”

Walker IV replaced Troy Brown Jr. in the rotation. The Miami product said he’s been paying attention to game plans despite being out of the rotation so that he would be prepared for this moment.

“Just understanding the game plan,” Walker IV. “Staying disciplined. Understanding who we’re guarding. KYP, know your personnel. And being on the sideline for so long, I’ve learned so much from hearing Bron, hearing AD, D’Lo. There’s so much knowledge in the court that I’ve just been a sponge and consuming. So I’m just happy that it’s slowly starting to transition on the game once I get an opportunity to play and just take it day to day.”

Lonnie Walker IV: ‘We Got so Much Firepower’

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the superstars on the Lakers, but it’s the other guys on the team who have to play well for the LakeShow to win games in the playoffs. Walker IV, who averaged 11.7 points in the regular season, believes there’s a lot of “firepower” in the locker room.

“We got so much firepower,” Walker IV said. “I mean, D’Lo had I’m pretty sure our first 13 if not 15 points. We got Rui. I can go to the bench one through 15. We have so much offensive power where we just gotta understand our role and match our big dog’s energy.”

The Lakers are up 2-1 over the Warriors. Game 4 is on May 8 and Los Angeles has to win to keep home-court advantage in the series.

Anthony Davis Bounced Back Well

Davis continued his trend of playing well in odd-numbered games in these playoffs. After putting up only 11 points in Game 2, the eight-time All-Star had 25 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in Game 3.

Davis was ripped by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith after his Game 2 outing. The ESPN personality didn’t hold back on the Chicago native.

“Anthony Davis was straight garbage last night,” Smith said. “Let’s just call it what it is. Straight garbage. I mean, he was so bad that sanitation workers might not wanna go near him and that’s their job to take out garbage. That’s how bad he was.”

After Game 2, Davis vowed to be better in Game 3 and the future Hall of Famer kept his word.

“I took all the same shots I took in Game 1,” Davis said. “Just missed ’em. Elbow jumpers. Pocket passes to the floater. Same exact looks. (I) didn’t shoot no shot that I didn’t shoot in Game 1. Just missed ’em. That’s all. Like Bron said, they made adjustments. Shot the ball extremely well from 3. So, we’ll be better. I’ll be better (at) making those shots. Get back home on our home floor and try to take care of business.”