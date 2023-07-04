Lakers Eyeing Reunion With Big Man Following Release

The Los Angeles Lakers are interested in a reunion with Mo Bamba, who was released shortly before the start of free agency.

Bamba landed in Los Angeles last season in a trade that sent veteran guard Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic. There were high hopes for Bamba and his unique skill set but he never got a chance to contribute. He played in just nine regular season games before an ankle injury derailed his time in purple and gold. Bamba returned in the postseason but was not a factor, playing just a handful of minutes.

The Lakers made some solid moves in free agency to build out their roster but could still use some depth at center and Bamba, as well as veteran Tristan Thompson, are players LA is eyeing with its remaining roster spots.

“L.A. is targeting another big man with its 14th roster spot,” Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported. “They are likely to carry 14 guaranteed contracts into the season, leaving one roster spot open. Mo Bamba, whom the Lakers waived on Thursday, and Tristan Thompson, who joined the team right before their playoff run, remain options to fill that 14th spot, according to league sources. The big man market has been dry so far during this free-agency period, so the Lakers could also wait to see if better options present themselves.”

It’s a fairly safe bet that the Lakers would value Bamba over Thompson. Bamba is a former top-10 pick and is just 25, so the idea of bringing him back on a smaller contract is a much more intriguing option. Thompson is 32 and it’s clear his best days are behind him, although he’d likely come at a lower cost.

Lakers Accomplish Goals for Free Agency

The Lakers were not looking to overhaul their roster in free agency but were instead focused on retaining their core and adding some pieces around the edges.

Rob Pelinka and Co. managed to do just that, retaining Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura — who were restricted free agents — while also bringing back D’Angelo Russell — who tested the waters as an unrestricted free agent — on a two-year, $37 million deal. Versatile big man Jarred Vanderbilt will also be sticking around after the Lakers picked up his $4.7 million team option.

The new faces for the Lakers include Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes and Cam Reddish.

Former Laker Malik Beasley Signs With Bucks

Another former Laker found a new home on Tuesday in Malik Beasley, who signed with the Milwaukee Bucks. Beasley’s deal is for one year and $2.7 million, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers declined Beasley’s $16.5 million player option before the start of free agency. Like Bamba, Beasley made his way to the Lakers last season via trade. He started the majority of games he played in the regular season, averaging 11.1 points.

However, he had a tough time finding his stroke, shooting 39.2 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc. Beasley lost his spot in the rotation during the postseason, averaging just 8.3 minutes per game, much of that coming in garbage time.