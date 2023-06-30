Lakers Eyeing Reunion With Pricey Big Man After Waiving Mo Bamba

The Los Angeles Lakers have moved on from Mo Bamba and are eyeing a reunion with Brook Lopez as a potential replacement.

The Lakers waived Bamba on Thursday. He was on a non-guaranteed contract and would have been owed $10.3 million next season, which is likely above what he’ll get on the open market.

With big-man depth now a considerable need, the Lakers are looking at Lopez to fill the void, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“Among the players L.A. has interest in signing with the non-tax midlevel are Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, sources told ESPN,” wrote McMenamin.

Lopez previously played one, uneventful season with the Lakers. Los Angeles finished the year 35-47 and missed the postseason. Lopez started 72 games, averaging 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

He moved on to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he carved out a nice niche and established himself as a defensive presence. He finished runner-up last season to Jaren Jackson Jr. in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season. Lopez’s career-best 2.5 blocks per game ranked second in the NBA.

Lopez was also reliable, which the Lakers could use. He started all 78 games he appeared in last season, averaging around 30 minutes per game. Lopez is also capable of stretching the floor, shooting 37.4 percent from beyond the arc.

ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks believes the Lakers would have to open up some cap space to sign Lopez, pegging his next deal in the $18-20 million range.

Brook Lopez Joked About Joining Supersonics

Lopez has been fairly quiet on his desires for free agency but did have some fun during an appearance on NBA Today when asked about his preferred destination.

“You know, actually, I was thinking Montreal, but they don’t even have a baseball team anymore, so that might not work,” Lopez said. “My choice really would be Seattle, honestly. My fear though, unfortunately, the Supersonics went away the year I was drafted. And so I feel like I might not get that chance because when I’m done, I feel like that year they’ll come back.”

Lopez will have suitors this offseason, including the Houston Rockets, who have lots of money to spend. However, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein believes Lopez is leaning toward returning to the Bucks.

“Milwaukee is indeed in a promising position when it comes to re-signing both Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez,” Stein reported. “My sense is that a new deal for Middleton is all but assured at this point, while word is Lopez — despite Houston’s well-chronicled interest and the presumed threat to a Rockets bid would carry — is likewise leaning toward a Bucks return.”

Lakers Looking to Keep Core Together

This move is not about creating cap space but flexibility to remain below the $172M threshold. Possible new contracts for Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, using the 12.4M non tax midlevel and keeping both players would push LA close to the tax. https://t.co/u3B19TlCyF — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 29, 2023

Bamba was part of the “pre-agency” haul the Lakers brought in at the trade deadline but he never got a chance to contribute. He played in nine games regular season games with the Lakers and was on the court for just 11 minutes in the postseason.

The Lakers also parted ways with Malik Beasley — declining his $16.5 million contract option — and also waived guard Shaquille Harrison.

Both Beasley and Bamba could potentially return and the recent roster moves were more about creating flexibility.

“This move is not about creating cap space but flexibility to remain below the $172 million threshold,” Marks said. “Possible new contracts for Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, using the 12.4 million non-tax midlevel and keeping both players would push LA close to the tax.”

The Lakers turned things around with their new-look roster last season following the trade deadline, making a run to the Western Conference Finals. General manager Rob Pelinka said the Lakers’ plans are to keep their core intact and improve around the edges.