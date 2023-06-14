‘No-Brainer’ Trade Proposal Lands Lakers Big Man & Guard for 3 Players

The Los Angeles Lakers could go superstar-hunting this offseason but that likely isn’t the best strategy. With the Denver Nuggets winning the championship, more teams need to realize that it’s better to build depth around two star players than it is to use the entire payroll on three players. LeBron James may get excited about reuniting with Kyrie Irving or finally getting a chance to play with Chris Paul but there are smaller moves the Lakers can make to remain a contender.

This could lead the team to reach back out to the Indiana Pacers. A trade package surrounding center Myles Turner was frequently talked about last season but it never came to fruition. Center is one of the Lakers’ biggest needs this offseason and Turner would be a big upgrade. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report pitched a “no-brainer” trade that sends Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba, Max Christie and No. 19 pick to Indiana for Turner and guard T.J. McConnell:

The Turner-to-L.A. talks have had such a long shelf life, because that fit looks so intriguing on paper. He could keep the floor spaced for LeBron James and Anthony Davis to attack. On defense, Turner would make the Lakers massive without greatly sacrificing their mobility. Assemble the right supporting cast around them, and you could be looking a top-five defense and top-10 offense. That’s championship-level basketball, which should be L.A.’s lone concern with James nearing the end of his legendary career. The Lakers would lose a few long-term assets here, but if anyone should prioritize the present over the future, it’s the Purple and Gold.

This Would Be Great Trade for Lakers

By the time the Lakers got to the Western Conference Finals, Beasley, Bamba and Christie were not in the rotation. With the trade that Buckley is pitching, Los Angeles would be moving on from three players who didn’t have a role to add two potential impact players. Christie could end up being a good player, which is why the Pacers should be interested in this deal.

The Lakers won a championship in 2020 when they had a competent center they could play with Anthony Davis. The team didn’t have a proper back up so Davis ended up playing center for much of the year. While he’s great at the position in spurts, it’s clear the best strategy is to have him spend some time at power forward. Turner is a very good center and one of the best shot blockers in the NBA. He would form a devastating defensive pairing with Davis.

MYLES TURNER PUT GIANNIS ON A POSTER 😳 pic.twitter.com/fxgwe96Fru — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2023

Is This Trade Enough to Get Lakers Over the Hump?

After getting swept, it’s easy to hit the panic button. However, the Lakers might be closer than many realize. They made it to the Conference Finals despite remaking the roster at the trade deadline. Giving the team a whole year to gel together could be what they need to get over the hump.

The team does need a couple of pieces but Turner and McConnell are good ones to add. The Nuggets aren’t going anywhere and Nikola Jokic is one of the hardest players to guard in the NBA. Throwing Turner and Davis at him is one way to try and slow him down. If the Lakers add Turner and McConnell while retaining Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura, they are a championship contender as long as they stay healthy.