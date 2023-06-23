Lakers Made Massive $4 Million Move for Playmaking Wing: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers clearly did not want to miss out on landing Pepperdine wing Maxwell Lewis in the 2023 NBA draft. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin noted that Lewis made a “major impression” with the Los Angeles front office during his pre-draft workout. So much so that the Lakers sent the Pacers more than $4 million to move up from No. 47 to No. 40 in order to land Lewis.

This does not account for Lewis’ salary which the Lakers will also need to factor in assuming he makes the final roster. For context, Bryce McGowens, who was the No. 40 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, has a four-year, $7 million contract with the Hornets.

“The Lakers made a significant commitment to make sure they could get a chance at Maxwell Lewis, sending ~$4m to Indiana to move up from 47 to 40,” McMenamin tweeted on June 23, 2023. “The rangy 6-7 forward out of Pepperdine made a major impression in his predraft workout with the team.”

According to Sports Illustrated’s Tony East, Los Angeles moved a massive $4.35 million to Indiana as part of the second-round trade. The 6’6″ wing has a sizable 7’0″ wingspan with the potential to emerge as a 3-and-D NBA player for LA.

Lewis averaged 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 34.8% from long range during the 2022-23 season. The Waves standout was named to the All-WCC team for his play last season.

New Los Angeles Lakers Wing Maxwell Lewis Is Drawing Comparisons to Spurs Guard Devin Vassell

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor sees shades of Spurs guard Devin Vassell in Lewis’ game. The draft analyst praised Lewis’ “playmaking skill and vision” for passing, particularly his ability to connect with big men.

“Knockdown 3-point shooter off the catch with flawless mechanics,” O’Connor wrote in his pre-draft profile of Lewis. “He’s not a dynamic threat off screens or handoffs, but he is excellent at one-dribble or two-dribble pull-ups and stepbacks.

“…He’s not a lead guard, but he has the playmaking skill and vision for dishing to bigs in the dunker spot or throwing darts to spot-up shooters. When involved in two-man games, his combo of shooting, passing, and perception make him a constant threat.

“High-effort defender with a large frame and good length. Has the upside to become a super versatile defender if his quickness and focus improves.”

The LA Lakers Passed on Trading Their No. 17 Pick for an Established Veteran

Los Angeles had been mentioned in trade rumors leading up the draft. The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported that the Lakers passed on packing the No. 17 pick, Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba for an established veteran that may have been more of a win-now fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“They couldn’t find a trade that made sense, missing a valuable opportunity to flip the contracts of Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba, along with the No. 17 pick, ahead of free agency for a better rotation player who would upgrade next season’s roster,” Buha detailed on June 23. “Instead, they drafted two rangy perimeter players that they believe will grow into key members of their core.

“There’s always the chance that the Lakers include one or both of their rookies in a future transaction, depending on how their offseason options play out. But for now, the Lakers appear content with first seeing what they have with Hood-Schifino and Lewis.”