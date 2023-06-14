The Los Angeles Lakers have a chance to add a potential impact player with the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NBA draft. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo have the Lakers landing former Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. who was once projected to be a top-five pick.

“Smith is another guard with a wide range on draft night, starting with Washington (No. 8) and drawing serious interest from Orlando (No. 11), Toronto (No. 13) and New Orleans’ (No. 14),” the ESPN mock draft detailed on June 13, 2023. “With a huge glut of guards and wings expected to be picked in this range, there are scenarios that could see Smith fall out of the lottery, giving the Lakers an opportunity to add a significant talent who started last season as a projected top-five pick prior to injuries.

“The Lakers could certainly use a combo guard who can shoot off the bounce, create off a live dribble, finish with creativity inside the arc and bring strong competitiveness on both ends of the floor.”

Smith averaged 12.5 points, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game while shooting 33.8% from long range during his 17 appearances last season at Arkansas. The guard is a former five-star recruit and was the No. 1 ranked player in the 2022 class, per 247Sports.

Lakers Rumors: LA ‘Exploring Trade Scenarios’ Ahead of NBA Draft

Play

Video Video related to lakers predicted to land former no. 1 ranked star player 2023-06-14T10:41:08-04:00

The Lakers could also explore adding additional draft picks. Woo and Givony reported that the “Lakers are also exploring trade scenarios” ahead of the NBA draft citing franchises with multiple selections as possible partners.

“The Lakers are also exploring trade scenarios as well, especially with teams that have multiple picks,” Woo and Givony added.

Los Angeles holds the No. 47 pick in the second round as well. The latest ESPN mock projects the Lakers to land former Gonzaga standout forward Julian Strawther with this second-round selection.

NBA Draft 2023: Nick Smith Jr. Is Drawing Comparisons to Jamal Murray & Tyler Hero

Play

Nick Smith Jr. FULL 2022-23 Arkansas Season Highlights! Follow Us On Insta📷 : tinyurl.com/ens47x34 Business Inquiries☎️ : swishsports6@gmail.com 2023-05-03T19:55:32Z

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka could also opt to do the reverse by taking advantage of LeBron James’ closing championship window and moving the No. 17 pick for a veteran who can contribute now. The challenge is the majority of the Lakers’ upcoming first rounders are headed to other teams as part of prior deals.

With the changes to the new NBA CBA rules, contenders may need to utilize rookie contracts more often to fill out their roster around current stars. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor also has the Lakers selecting Smith at No. 17 in his latest mock draft.

O’Connor views Smith as someone who can potentially contribute right away thanks to possessing “scoring upside, though he could carve out an early opportunity with his defense.” The NBA draft analyst sees shades of Jamal Murray and Tyler Hero in Smith’s game.

“Though he’s primarily an on-ball scorer, he thrives off-ball as a cutter, much like Jamal Murray or Tyler Herro,” O’Connor detailed. “It’s easy to imagine him plugging into a team that uses a big to run dribble handoffs, or on a team that allows him to spot up and look for cuts or relocations.

“High motor on defense. He brings the same activity and springiness he has on offense to the defensive end.”