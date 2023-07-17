Lakers Still Living Rent Free in Warriors Star Steph Curry’s Head [WATCH]

The Los Angeles Lakers eliminating the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA playoffs is still on Steph Curry’s mind. Curry joked about the elimination loss to the Lakers while lighting up the course during the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament held annually at Lake Tahoe.

The Warriors star credited “losing to the Lakers” for allowing him to work on his golf game earlier than expected following a rare first-round exit for Golden State. Curry went on to win the tournament with an impressive performance at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, including notching an eagle on the 18th hole.

“Losing to the Lakers. I had an early start on Tahoe prep, that’s it,” Curry said with a smile when asked about his great play at Lake Tahoe during a July 15, 2023 NBC interview.

Curry’s achievements at Lake Tahoe also included nailing a hole in one. The moment caught the attention of LeBron James who took to Twitter to congratulate Curry.

“That’s so 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @StephenCurry30,” James tweeted on July 15, 2023.

Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James: ‘Steph Curry’s the One That I Want to Play With’

There was once an intense rivalry between Curry and James dating back to the Cavaliers-Warriors NBA finals matchups. During an April 14, 2022 interview on “The Shop,” James labeled Curry as the one current player he still wanted to play with.

“Steph Curry’s the one that I want to play with, for sure, in today’s game,” James remarked “… Man, I love everything about that guy. When he get out [of] his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena.

“As soon as he gets out [of] his car, you better guard his a**. You might want to guard him when he gets out of bed. Swear to God.”

The Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Will Now Feature LeBron James-Chris Paul in 2023-24

Golden State overhauled their roster this offseason after the team’s disappointing first-round exit. The Warriors traded Jordan Poole, re-signed Draymond Green to a long-term extension and acquired Chris Paul.

James will now be facing Paul, one of his longtime friends, when the Lakers square off against the Warriors. Both teams will look slightly different than the two franchises that played in the first round.

Los Angeles is bringing back the core of their roster that made the Western Conference finals. The Lakers also signed former Heat starting point guard Gabe Vincent as their biggest offseason addition.

Steph Curry on Facing LeBron James: ‘We’re Blessed to Be Playing at This Level Still’

Heading into the Lakers-Warriors playoff series in 2023, Curry reflected on what it means to have had so many memorable games against James. The Golden State guard admitted it is impressive that both players are still performing at a high level.

“It’s amazing [facing James] because you’re still in the fight,” Curry told reporters on April 30. “It’s better than the alternative of [being] on the outside looking in and having been down O-2 in this series, nothing’s guaranteed and you don’t take anything for granted.

“And it is special, from the first series we played him in Cleveland [in the] 14-15 season to now, we’re blessed to be playing at this level still and excited about a new chapter. Two teams trying to keep your season alive and chase the championship and that’s what it’s all about.”