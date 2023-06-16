Trade Proposal Sends Lakers a Fan Favorite & 2-Time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers have the potential to have cap space this summer, but the franchise is more likely to use this money to re-sign several of their own key free agents. With this in mind, CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn put together several trade proposals for the Lakers to consider.

One of the most intriguing ideas is a Lakers-Bulls deals that sends former LA fan favorite Alex Caruso back to Los Angeles. The proposal has the Lakers landing Caruso and two-time All-Star Andre Drummond in exchange for Malik Beasley, the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NBA draft and two future first-round selections. The Lakers have familiarity with Caruso and Drummond who both had previous stints in Los Angeles.

“People have asked me for my ideal Lakers offseason. Here’s an unlikely outline I like,” Quinn said in a series of June 11, 2023 tweets. “Chris Paul for the Non-Tax MLE. Malik Beasley, No. 17+two future 2nds for Alex Caruso and Andre Drummond. Mo Bamba+2029 first (top-8 protected/top-4 in 2030) for Royce O’Neale.

“Match any [Austin] Reaves offer (starting salary $11.4 million due to Arenas rule). Re-sign Rui Hachimura for a deal starting at $14 million, Lonnie Walker starting at his non-Bird max of $7.8 million. Four minimum slots: two dedicated shooters, a third big and a 2nd-round rookie.”

Lakers Rumors: Could LA Pursue a Potential Trade With the Bulls for Alex Caruso?

Chicago Bulls’ Alex Caruso Opens Up on Lakers, LeBron & NBA Future #chicagobulls guard Alex Caruso talks #lakers via Heavy Sports' Jon Adams Read More: bit.ly/3REbSXl #bulls #bullsnation #chicago #losangeleslakers #lakersnation #lakernation #lakeshow #lebron #lebronjames #nba #sports #basketball 2022-07-15T23:12:15Z

It was an ugly divorce for Caruso and the Lakers as the guard wanted to stay in LA but felt lowballed by general manager Rob Pelinka during the 2021 free agency. Caruso ultimately landed a four-year, $36.9 million deal with Chicago and still has two seasons remaining on his contract. The veteran guard is slated to have a $9.4 million salary for 2023-24 and his $9.8 million is only partially guaranteed for 2024-25, per Spotrac.

Caruso averaged 5.6 points, 2.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 36.4% from long range during 67 games in 2022-23, including 36 starts. The guard gives the Lakers a solid rotational player who can shoot and defend, not to mention his connection with the LA fanbase.

Alex Caruso Still Stays in Contact With Some of His Former Lakers Teammates

During an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports in July 2022, Caruso opened up on his exit from the Lakers as the team missed the playoffs the season after the guard bolted for Chicago. Caruso still stays in contract with some of his former Lakers teammates, including LeBron James.

“Maybe not I told you so, but I don’t think I realized how much the Lakers are in the media until you leave,” Caruso told Heavy Sports at the time. “Being in the [Lakers] facility, it’s a little hard to see, but being in Chicago this year, I could definitely tell. It was easy to keep up with throughout the year.”

“…They had a lot of turnover, anytime in professional sports, you have a lot of turnover, you have to rebuild chemistry, you got to rebuild continuity. That’s stuff that can’t really be overlooked sometimes. I think with pro sports, you think you just put a bunch of really good players on the court it will take care of itself.

“Sometimes it takes a little bit of glue, a little bit of time to figure out how it’s going to work. So, I think that’s probably just what they went through this past year.”