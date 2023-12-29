Lakers Are Favorites to Land $114 Million Star in Blockbuster Trade

Rumors continue to swirl about potential trades the Los Angeles Lakers could make ahead of the NBA deadline on February 8, 2024. The latest Vegas odds at Bovada sportsbook have the Lakers as the favorites to land Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.

The odds are listed with a caveat “if not [on the] Atlanta Hawks” after the trade deadline. Los Angeles is the current favorites with -115 odds with the Knicks as a close second at +105. Well down the odds are the Raptors, 76ers, Thunder and Heat who are tied with +950 odds. Vegas is likely responding to The Athletic’s Shams Charania’s report regarding the Lakers’ interest in Murray.

“One more player to keep an eye on. I’m told a potential target for the Lakers [is] Hawks guard Dejounte Murray,” Charania detailed during a December 26, 2023 episode of FanDuel’s “Run It Back.” “[Zach] LaVine is in the second year of a $215 million deal.

“Dejounte Murray still has four years, $120 million of an extension that kicks in next season. So, that’s a little bit better when you think about a reasonable salary to be bringing in when you already have LeBron James and Anthony Davis on your books.”

The Atlanta Hawks Would Likely Want Austin Reaves in Any Trade With the Los Angeles Lakers

Dejounte Murray is a potential trade target for the Los Angeles Lakers, per @ShamsCharania. 🎥 @RunItBackFDTV pic.twitter.com/BcimWKMcnP — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 26, 2023

Murray is in his second season with the Hawks and two years removed from an All-Star campaign in San Antonio. Atlanta has been unable to have success pairing Murray with fellow star guard Trae Young.

Murray is still playing at a high level averaging 20.2 points, 5.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 37.4% from long range in his first 30 starts this season. The challenge is Atlanta is just 12-18 through these 30 games.

DEJOUNTE MURRAY CANT BE STOPPED 😤pic.twitter.com/exVsRyGQgK — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) December 23, 2023

Given what the Hawks gave up for Murray, it is hard to imagine Atlanta would consider any deal without Austin Reaves. D’Angelo Russell would be an even worse fit alongside Young than Murray.

“The Hawks’ direction of course, it’s in flux,” Charania adds. “They gave up multiple first-round picks [and] a swap to go get Dejounte Murray a couple summers ago from the Spurs. So, when you look at the Lakers’ asset pool, they have one first-round pick they can trade now. Or they could wait until draft time and they’ll have three first-round picks to trade.

“So, any deal that the Lakers want to pursue for a star player is gonna almost likely have to include the names of guys like Austin Reaves, Max Christie,” Charania continues. “That’s who teams will want. The Lakers obviously have shown no inclination of moving Austin Reaves. Don’t want to move Austin Reaves. But those are the types of players that teams will ask for.”

Los Angeles Lakers Trade Target Dejounte Murray Begins a 4-Year, $114 Million Contract in 2024

The Lakers are the favorites to land Dejounte Murray in a potential trade, per @BovadaOfficial Los Angeles Lakers: -115

New York Knicks: +105

Toronto Raptors: +950

Philadelphia 76ers: +950

Oklahoma City Thunder: +950

Miami Heat: +950 (Via https://t.co/Pj2azFQJ1h) pic.twitter.com/hec46rFaVx — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 28, 2023

The Hawks star is still playing on a four-year, $64 million contract. Murray has a reasonable $17.7 million salary for 2023-24 given his production.

This number escalates with his new four-year, $114 million contract extension that begins in the 2024-25 season. Murray is slated to have a $24.7 million salary next season. This is still much more affordable than Zach LaVine’s five-year, $215 million deal.

LaVine has a $37 million salary this season, a number that goes up to $48.9 million in 2026-27. By comparison, Reaves has a $12 million salary as part of a four-year, $53.8 million contract signed this offseason.