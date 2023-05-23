Lakers Interested in Trading for $215 Million 2-Time All-Star: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have had internal discussions about what a hypothetical trade offer for Atlanta Hawks All-Star point guard Trae Young could look like this summer, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Young, who was at Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on May 22, is represented by Omar Wilkes of Klutch Sports Group, the same agency Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are with.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, who has also been linked to the purple and gold, was at the game as well.

“For what it’s worth, Kyrie Irving and Trae Young, two All-Star-level point guards, were both sitting courtside in Los Angeles for the second time this postseason,” Buha wrote on May 23. “Young, like James and Davis, is a Klutch client. The Lakers have had internal discussions about what a hypothetical trade offer for Young could look like this summer, according to multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly.”

Young signed a five-year, $215.2 million rookie maximum extension with the Hawks in August 2021. The two-time All-Star averaged 26.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists this season for the Hawks while shooting 42.9% from the floor, 33.5% from beyond the arc and 88.6% from the free-throw line.

A Texas native, Young was ninth in the NBA in total points, 10th in points per game, first in total assists and second in assists per game.

Report: The Hawks Could Trade Trae Young This Summer

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on April 10 that Young is not untouchable in trade talks moving forward.

The Hawks lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2023 playoffs in six games.

“With the offseason approaching, league sources say the Hawks’ front office has the green light from ownership to do whatever it wants to with the roster, which includes considering trade opportunities involving All-Star point guard Trae Young,” O’Connor wrote. “This should come as no real surprise considering what’s transpired over the course of the season.

“In March, Hawks owner Tony Ressler told The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz he’s neither opening nor closing the door on any players being moved. Months earlier, Shams Charania and Sam Amick reported on escalating tensions between Young and former head coach Nate McMillan, leading to team meetings and questions about Young’s leadership. Players reportedly sided with the coach over their star player. Things got so ugly that TNT’s Chris Haynes reported that Young could request a trade this summer if the Hawks fail to make ‘inroads’ in the playoffs.”

In a January 25 piece called “2023 NBA Trade Watch: Best Available Guards and Their Top Landing Spots,” Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus posted a quote he received from an NBA source talking about Young’s future. The source told Pincus that Young could get traded to the Lakers.

“I think Trae will want out after the season,” the NBA source told Pincus. “The Hawks probably try to get out of John Collins and others by the deadline, but Trae’s a long shot. Maybe the [Lakers] in July with his ties to Klutch [Sports].”

LeBron James Could Retire This Summer

James could retire from the NBA this summer, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

“I’m simply not sure if I’ll be back in the fall when the season begins,” James told Bleacher Report. “I have a lot to think about.”

James, who has a torn tendon in his right foot, is 38 years old and will turn 39 next season. The future Hall of Famer signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Lakers last summer.