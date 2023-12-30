Wild Lakers Trade Pitch Swaps Fan Favorite for Warriors $100 Million Star

The Los Angeles Lakers rumors are only getting louder ahead of the NBA trade deadline on February 8, 2024. No one loves the NBA trade machine more than The Ringer’s Bill Simmons.

The analyst believes it is time for the Golden State Warriors to move on from Draymond Green. Simmons is floating a wild trade idea that centers around the Lakers sending Austin Reaves to Golden State in exchange for Green. Given Green’s volatility this season, Simmons believes the Warriors would also need to throw in a player like Moses Moody in the deal.

Let’s take a look at whether this blockbuster trade proposal works for either the Warriors or Lakers.

Would LA Lakers Consider Trading for Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green?

Bill Simmons suggested an Austin Reaves-for-Draymond Green trade and I’m terrified Darvin Ham will hear and get ideas. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) December 29, 2023

It would not be a surprise if the Warriors were ready to move on from the Draymond Green experience. The four-time All-Star is currently serving an indefinite suspension after striking Suns center Jusuf Nurkić during a December 12 matchup.

The main question is why the Lakers would want to swap Reaves for Green. Simmons explains why both teams may consider this sort of deal.

“Because in the next couple weeks you could conceivably make a Draymond Green for Austin Reaves trade,” Simmons explained in a December 28, 2023 episode of his self-titled podcast. “The Lakers, let’s say they’re around .500. They talk themselves into that? Does does Golden State have to throw in maybe [Moses] Moody to make that work?

“Do they have to add other contracts? I just like the trade. I’m not saying it’s going to happen. I’m not reporting it, but I just like the [trade], in theory. I don’t think Golden State needs Draymond. I think they should trade him, and I think it’s time for them to trade him.”

Golden State Warriors Big Man Draymond Green Is Beginning a 4-Year, $100 Million Contract

Green is in the first season of a four-year, $100 million contract. The big man has a $22.3 million salary for 2023-24 with his deal running through 2026-27.

By comparison, Reaves has a $12 million salary this season as part of a four-year, $53.8 million contract. Financially, the Lakers would need to add players to make the salaries match.

“I didn’t feel that way a couple weeks ago because I thought he [Green] was too important to [Steph] Curry offensively,” Simmons adds. “But I actually think they should trade him at this point and just let him start fresh. Let them start fresh.

“But Draymond for Reaves, it’s pretty interesting. They [the Warriors] probably have to throw in something else, which tells you what’s happened to Draymond this season.”

NBA Trade Verdict: The Lakers Likely Pass on Swapping Draymond Green for Austin Reaves

Prior to the suspension, Green is averaging 9.7 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game in 15 starts this season. Reaves is a young player on the rise while Green has been unable to avoid trouble.

Green may have a close relationship with LeBron James, but the star’s $100 million deal is unappealing. The Lakers could strike a trade ahead of the deadline, but this proposal is unlikely to improve LA’s chances to contend.