Lakers Make Trade for Rights to Ex-Celtics Guard

The NBA trade deadline has passed but the Los Angeles Lakers are still able to make moves through their G League affiliate team. The South Bay Lakers acquired former Celtics guard Tremont Waters along with a 2022 G League second-round pick from the Wisconsin Herd in exchange for Frank Mason III and a first-round draft selection.

In addition to the Celtics, Waters has had short stints with the Raptors and Wizards. Waters averaged 15.6 points, 6.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game during his 14 games with the Herd this season.

The Celtics selected Waters in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft with the No. 51 overall pick. Waters signed a two-way deal with the Celtics and was named G League Rookie of the Year after averaging 18 points, 7.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the Maine Red Claws.

Earlier this season, the Lakers made a similar move by acquiring the rights to Stanley Johnson. The forward started with the Lakers G League team before later being moved up to the NBA roster. Johnson is now a consistent contributor on the Lakers, and it will be interesting to see if Waters can do the same.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Waters Had Brief Stints With the Raptors & Wizards This Season





Play



Tremont Waters 8 PTS 6 AST: All Possessions (2021-12-26) Support the channel amazon.com/shop/nf Comment if you want a specific player. Twitter twitter.com/NF_Highlights | Reddit reddit.com/r/nf_highlights/ 2021-12-26 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors: Player Highlights #Tremont Waters 8 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL. 2 of 8 from 3. 3 of 11 FGs in 34:55 minutes. #NBA #Basketball #Highlights. 2021-12-27T06:24:01Z

During his two standout seasons at LSU, Waters averaged 15.6 points, 5.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 34% from long range. Here is how NBA.com described Waters as a pro prospect heading into the 2019 draft.

“Not especially big for a point guard measured at 5’10.75 in shoes with a 6’2.25 wingspan and a 172-pound frame at the NBA Combine,” the profile noted. “Nonetheless has an impressive blend of speed and explosiveness.

“Uses his ability getting to spots to set the table for others carrying LSU’s offense for long stretches with his ability to create offense. Dynamic passer with a tight handle. Ranked among the most prolific ball screen passers in the country last season, made jump shots at a strong clip, and showed some craftiness making things happen inside.”

Waters played a total of 37 NBA games during his two seasons with the Celtics but has struggled to find a consistent role with an NBA team this year. The guard was called up from the G-league by both the Raptors and Wizards during 2021-22. On both occasions, Waters signed 10-day contracts with each team.

LeBron & the Lakers Are in the ‘Early Days of a War’: Report





Play



Tremont Waters (31 points) Highlights vs. Raptors 905 The NBA G League is the NBA's official minor league. Fans can get a glimpse at the players, coaches and officials competing to ascend to the NBA's rank. With 41 percent of players on start-of-season NBA rosters boasting NBA G League experience when the 2021-22 season tipped off in October, the NBA G League YouTube… 2022-02-18T07:24:18Z

It will be interesting to see if Waters can crack his way onto the Lakers NBA roster. Waters faces an uphill battle, but we have seen former G League players go on to have successful careers. Some of the best examples of this include Khris Middleton, Pascal Siakam, Rudy Gobert and Danny Green.

This is likely not the big move LeBron James had in mind as the Lakers opted to instead sit out the NBA trade deadline. The Lakers have also been quiet in the buyout market. The Athletic’s Bill Oram reported that James, Klutch Sports and the Lakers are in “the early days of a war.”

“Because James and agent Rich Paul long grabbed hold of the Lakers organization and are now beginning to really squeeze,” Oram detailed on February 23. “The situation is tense enough that one source close to the Lakers likened it to the early days of a war.

“So far, the Lakers haven’t shown a particular willingness to engage in battle with their superstar, with sources saying that Pelinka has insisted internally that there are no hard feelings between the two sides.

“But even if it is for now a one-sided war, by digging their heels in and not giving James everything that he wants has the potential to be received as a form of aggression — a battle tactic in its own right. Pelinka erred when he said there was “alignment” between the front office and the Lakers superstars after the team failed to make a trade at the deadline. There quite clearly was not.”