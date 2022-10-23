Things aren’t getting easier for the Los Angeles Lakers, after a disjointed summer recruitment drive, the team has started the season in losing fashion.

Of course, a considerable part of the problem is that the Lakers lack perimeter shooting, both in their starting five and off the bench. In an October 21 episode of Fox Sports First Things First, NBA Analyst Nick Wright shared his thoughts on Los Angeles’ current roster, noting how he believes Rob Pelinka is to blame.

"For 2 straight offseasons Rob Pelinka built the Lakers roster as if the 3-pt line doesn't exist. They went 'savvy veterans' last year & this year 'young, athletic guys.' Neither year did they get shooters. They're only averaging 42 1/2 threes a game, though." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/hmxrG8EjZW — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 21, 2022

“We know (Buddy Hield) and (Myles) Turner are available, we’re gonna wait and see if something better develops… That doesn’t justify, two straight post-seasons of building out a roster as if the three-point line didn’t exist. Which is what they’ve done. Last year, they went with old guys, ‘savvy veterans,’ this year ‘young, athletic guys.’ Neither year did they get shooters. (Matt) Ryan, he might need to start,” Nick Wright said.

As things stand, the Lakers have too many interior scorers, and no floor spacers, which leads to a disjointed fit on the court – making it far too easy for opposing defenses to flow the paint, protect the rim, and dare Los Angeles to beat them from deep.

LeBron James Admits Lakers Lack Perimeter Scoring

On October 19, the Lakers lost their opening game against the Golden State Warriors. Shortly after that contest ended, LeBron James spoke with the media in a post-game press conference, where he admitted the Lakers are lacking in the shooting department.

Play

Video Video related to nick wright trolls rob pelinka over lakers roster construction 2022-10-23T13:54:20-04:00

“I mean, I don’t know. I think we’re getting great looks and I think there also could be some teams giving us great looks. To be completely honest, we’re not a team that’s constructed of great shooting. And that’s just what the truth of the matter is. It’s not like we’re sitting here with a bunch of lasers on our team. But that doesn’t deter us from still trying to get great shots. When you get those opportunities, you take them. But we’re not sitting here with a bunch of 40-plus [percent] career 3-point shooting guys,” James said.

According to NBA Stats, the Lakers are currently ranked as the worst three-point shooting team in the NBA after two games, converting on just 22.4% of their attempts, despite firing an average of 42.5 threes per game.

Chris Broussard Believes Lakers Are Limiting Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is the most polarizing figure on the Lakers’ current roster. A former MVP that requires a high usage rate to be successful, but is being asked to play an off-ball role and be more of a complimentary piece. Westbrook’s new role isn’t working.

Speaking on an October 21 episode of First Things First, Chris Broussard discussed Westbrook’s new role, and how he’s fulfilling what is asked of him, despite his poor box score numbers and minimal impact on the game.

"Russ was solid against the Clippers. … The Lakers want Russ to be a role player. And Russell Westbrook as a role player is never going to shoot well. If that's what they want they're going to get nights like this." — @Chris_Broussard on Russ' 2 PTS (0-11 FG) in loss to LAC: pic.twitter.com/uiIbiGc2Qy — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 21, 2022

“I agree with Westbrook – he was solid last night…He played with energy, he played with energy, he played with hustle, he missed shots. They want Russ to be a role player – he was a role player. And, Russell Westbrook as a role player is never going to shoot well, he’s a rhythm guy, and he doesn’t shoot well when he’s in rhythm.

He has to have the ball, he has to be in rhythm, and he has to be a volume shooter. As a role player, he’s going to get his eight, ten, eleven shots, and he ain’t going to shoot well. I’m just telling the Lakers right now, that if you want Westbrook to be a role player, you’re going to get nights like this,” Broussard said.

In his first two games of the season, Westbrook has averaged 10.5 points, seven rebounds, and 3.5 assists per night, while shooting 11.1% from deep and 42.9% from two-point range – a far cry from his superstar-level best. But, the Lakers will need to figure out how to get the best from Westbrook up until they decide to trade him, otherwise, this is going to be another rough season for Lakers fans worldwide.