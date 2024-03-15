Ex-Laker Patrick Beverley Makes Brutally Honest Remark on Anthony Davis

Patrick Beverley and Anthony Davis once played together for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, their short time together hasn’t affected how Beverley views Davis compared to some of the other All-Star big men in the NBA, like Domantas Sabonis.

“So I’ve been seein’ a comparison with Davis and Sabonis,” Beverley said, per his podcast’s X account. “And I was faced with a question: Who would I rather take? Anthony Davis or Sabonis?. In a seven-game series, AD. In one game, Sabonis. Is that the perfect way to answer it? … That’s my truth, though.”

All-time, Sabonis has won every game in which he and Davis matched up against each other, sporting a 10-0 record. However, Davis has the more accomplished playoff resume. Davis has won multiple playoff series, which includes winning a title in 2020. Sabonis, on the other hand, has not won a playoff series despite being in the playoffs in all but two seasons.

Sabbonis has played multiple playoff series that went seven games but has never gotten over that hump. Davis has had playoff success but has also experienced most of it playing next to LeBron James.

Anthony Davis Gets Real on Domantas Sabonis Matchup

Davis talked about his personal matchup with Sabonis, though it sounds like Davis doesn’t think about it much.

“It doesn’t matter to me,” Davis told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin before Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings beat the Lakers on March 14. “I’m all about the team.

“I want to get a win, obviously, because [we’re trailing him behind the team standings]. So just be able to close the gap. The 1-on-1 thing, it doesn’t bother me.”

Even though their matchup doesn’t matter to Davis, the Kings beat the Lakers again, giving Sabonis 10 wins over Davis. After the game, Davis revealed what has to be done to stop someone like Sabonis.

“He’s a physical player,” Davis said of Sabonis after the loss. “Just try to match his physicality. Make him take a lot of tough shots. I think he just hurt us on the glass.”

The win puts the Kings at 38-27, which ranks them as the No. 6 seed. The Lakers, on the other hand, are 36-31, which ranks them as the No. 9 seed.

Anthony Davis Flamed for Struggles Against Sabonis

Former professional athletes-turned-analysts have taken notice of Davis’ struggles with Sabonis. One noted that Sabonis does not fear Davis at all.

“Sabonis is not intimated by AD at all. He goes at him,” Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe said on his “Nightcap” podcast.

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas added that Sabonis has the exact opposite mindset when he goes up against Davis.

“Sabonis plays against AD like AD owes him money,” Arenas said. “He owes that man something, because every time he sees AD’s face, he [laughs] just goes off.”

Arenas added that Sabonis scoring as easily as he does against Davis doesn’t make the latter look good as a defender.

“You’re a top defensive player, and you got a guy coming at your head like you his lunch money out there.”