Patrick Beverley Tweets Strong Message to Lakers After Trade

Patrick Beverley said his goodbyes to the Los Angeles Lakers on social media following a trade that sent him to the Orlando Magic at the deadline.

The Lakers reshaped their roster at the deadline, bringing in multiple new players to help bolster a playoff run. LA sent a second-round pick and Beverley to the Magic in exchange for big man Mo Bamba — the sixth overall pick in 2018.

The Lakers acquired Beverley in the offseason in a trade with Utah, sending Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Jazz.

On an expiring, one-year deal worth around $13 million, Beverley was one of the better pieces the Lakers had as salary filler to make an impactful move. So it wasn’t a total surprise when he was shipped out on Thursday after hearing his name mentioned in rumors for weeks.

He penned a goodbye on social media following his departure.

“Thanks for the love. Was a pleasure to represent the Lakers in any type of Way. Thanks Rob, Thanks Coach Ham and the entire Lakers organization for everything. Finish Strong GANG,” he wrote.

Beverley Brough Intensity & Veteran Presence

Beverley didn’t have stats that popped off the box score but he brought what he’s been known for over his career — intensity. And at 34, he also became a veteran voice in the locker room during a turbulent time. In late January, it was a halftime speech that helped spark a massive comeback against the Trail Blazers.

“Told the guys, ‘Just turn our swag up,'” Beverley said. “Understand we’re fortunate to play a game that gives us stability to take care of our families, be able to live a lifestyle, a fortunate lifestyle that a lot of people dream about.

“So regardless of what’s going on, have fun with this s—. Stay swaggy. That was my message, and we came out and responded.”

He also provided one of the more comical moments of the season, when he grabbed a photographer’s camera following a controversial no-call on LeBron James to show the refs he was fouled. It didn’t work and Beverley was assessed a technical.

Beverley Will Likey Be Bought Out by Magic

It’s unlikely that Beverley will stick around in Orlando. The sides are already working on a buyout, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“The Orlando Magic and guard Patrick Beverley are working through a contract buyout that clears the way for Beverley to choose among interested suitors,” Charania tweeted on Friday.

Beverley will have suitors and one team that will be interested in a reunion is the Minnesota Timberwolves. Beverley played in Minnesota in 2021.

“A Patrick Beverley reunion in Minnesota is in the works, via the buyout market. Multiple teams are interested in Beverley for a playoff push,” NBA reporter Dane Moore tweeted.

That report was disputed by Marc Stein, who said the Timberwolves will not be pursuing a deal with Beverley.

“Minnesota is not expected to pursue a reunion with Patrick Beverley if the veteran guard hits the buyout market following his trade from the Lakers to Orlando, league sources say,” Stein tweeted.

There will likely be other teams in the mix for Beverley. He’s a capable 3-point shooter — 37.6% for his career — and his intensity is something a contending team would welcome off the bench.