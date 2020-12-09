Ex-Lakers Star Has Strong Comments About Potential Return to Team

The Los Angeles Lakers have put together a very productive offseason but they might not be done just yet. Once the team signed Marc Gasol, speculation started to swirl that Los Angeles should also sign his brother Pau. He was an integral part of the Lakers’ two championships from 2008 to 2010.

Gasol has hinted in the past that he’d like to return to the team but also understands why they’d be hesitant. In a recent interview, he made it very clear that he’d like to have another chance to play for the team.

“There is meaning and history there,” Gasol said of the Lakers, per Zach Lowe of ESPN. “I’m not going to lie. It would be very special, and now that my brother [Marc] is there, even more special. But I’m not in a position now to be very demanding. I don’t have 10 offers on the table.”

It can’t be understated how important Gasol is to the Lakers. They don’t win those two championships without him.

Gasol Wants to Be an Impact Player

While Gasol has cemented his spot as an All-Time Lakers legend, he’s 40 now and didn’t play a single game last season. He played in the 2018-2019 season but only averaged 3.9 points a game. If he gets a shot to play in the NBA again, he wants to make an impact.

“I want the opportunity to contribute — to feel needed,” Gasol said. “Not just to be there. That’s not who I am. I want to enjoy it, and players usually enjoy playing.”

If the Lakers signed Gasol, it’s very unlikely he’d be in the rotation. He’d probably have a role that was similar to Jared Dudley’s. Gasol deserves to have his Lakers jersey retired when he’s done playing but he shouldn’t expect a lot of minutes if the team brings him back.

Pau Talks Marc Joining the Lakers

Interestingly enough, Marc Gasol was technically a Laker before Pau was. The brothers were traded for each other but Marc will now get his chance to play in Los Angeles. Pau revealed that winning another championship played a role in his decision to come to the Lakers.

“He had several teams that were interested,” Pau Gasol said of his brother. “What he valued most was the opportunity to win another championship. To play for the Lakers — it’s such a unique franchise. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime, and it’s very special for us to be the first brothers to play for the Lakers.”

“It would be incredible if it ends up happening where I can join the team at some point,” Gasol added.

Having both Gasol brothers on the Lakers would certainly be something to see. There’s been a number of instances when brothers have played on the same team but this would have extra meaning for the purple and gold. If there happens to be an open spot on the roster, the Lakers should at least consider giving Pau another shot.

