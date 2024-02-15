Lakers Willing to Copy Rivals’ Rumored Plans to Lure LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers will not be outdone; not for one of their own.

With the trade deadline coming and going, speculation has already turned to what some expect to be an eventful offseason. It could include LeBron James, who holds a player option for the final year of a two-year, $99 million contract.

James was noncommittal when asked about picking up the option. That left potential prospective suitors to their own devices on ways to lure him away.

“Not only are rival executives increasingly convinced that James might want out, but they’re also focused on the Bronny James factor, which continues to loom large,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Anthony Slater, and Jovan Buha wrote on February 14. “ The Lakers, per the high-ranking team source, are also willing to explore the notion of adding Bronny James next season.”

The younger James is a freshman at USC, and the Lakers star has publicly pondered the idea.

“This stance … is rooted in the reality that James’ happiness truly matters to the organization,” Amick wrote.

“Beyond the Bronny component, though, the Lakers are also well-positioned to add the sort of elite-level talent to the roster this summer that could compel James to stay. Ultimately, their ability to make something significant happen on that front could be the difference.”

Bronny James Projected to Go Undrafted

It’s a bold strategy for potential suitors to look to acquire Bronny James in hopes of landing his father. It is less so for the Lakers in comparison.

First, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor projected the younger James – averaging 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists this season – to go undrafted if he declares and remains in the 2024 draft in his latest mock from January 24.

That means he can choose where he lands, and even if he wants to team up with his father.

Bronny James in his 2nd game as a starter for USC.. tonight vs Arizona.. 11 PTS (5-11 FG, 1-4 3PT)

5 REBS

6 AST

1 BLK How we feeling RN?? pic.twitter.com/5CCmmbDTV6 — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) January 18, 2024

The elder James said he wanted to play with his son. But he admitted he was unsure if that was Bronny’s preference.

Second, the Lakers already have a leg up as the incumbent team for the elder James. They are the veritable hometown team for the prospect out of Sierra Canyon and now USC, Bronny too.

LeBron James Rejected Warriors

The Lakers can also operate under the assumption that James wants to remain with them after he turned down the Golden State Warriors inquiries about his availability.

“Armed with the encouragement of Warriors star Draymond Green, Golden State owner Joe Lacob reached out to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss to inquire whether James’ apparent public frustration could be interpreted as an opening to discuss a trade, sources said,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne wrote on February 14.

“Buss told Lacob the Lakers had no desire to trade James, but that he would need to seek the answer on James’ state of mind from his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, sources said.”

The Philadelphia 76ers also inquired about James but Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka rebuffed them. James is “focused on returning to the Lakers” for the 2024-25 season, the report continued.

James is likely well aware of the Lakers’ openness to adding Bronny. Perhaps that has informed his thinking on the situation as it continues to unfold.