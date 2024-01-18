Lakers Eye 2 Less Heralded Guards Than Zach LaVine for Backcourt Help: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are not keen on a blockbuster trade for Zach LaVine and his huge contract, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“A big name on the similar level of a Pascal Siakam that we’ve heard for months associated with the Lakers is Zach Lavine, but I’m told that’s not happening,” McMenamin said on ESPN Sports Center on January 17 before the Lakers routed the visiting Dallas Mavericks 127-110.

“Laker fans, if you’re thinking about the UCLA Bruin coming back to Los Angeles to help this team, don’t count on it.”

Backup Point Guard Options

What the Lakers intend to do is a minor deal for backcourt help.

“You’re gonna look at the Lakers surveying the market for point guard help and one guy you can look at is certainly Tyus Jones with the Washington Wizards,” McMenamin said.

The Duke product was one of the best backup point guards in the league during his last two seasons with Memphis before the Marcus Smart trade that brought him to the rebuilding Wizards last summer.

“He’s 27 years old and highly efficient — 52% from the field 42% from three. He’s on a $14 million expiring contract and we’ve seen the Wizards are not necessarily competitive right now with the group that they have. So perhaps they would be looking for some sort of future assets that the Lakers could bring that guy in right now,” McMenamin said.

“Another guy you look to is Collin Sexton — 25 years old, athletic, competitive, averaged about 17 points and 4 assists a game, more of a combo guard but certainly someone that has ties to the Lakers, in the sense that his agent Rich Paul also represents LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Those names aren’t the same level as a Pascal Siakam or Zach Lavine, but they could be what could help this team down the stretch, especially with Gabe Vincent out with that knee injury.”

Between their two options, Jones will cost less and the easier get for the Lakers. Sexton has three years left on his $71 million, four-year deal. The Utah Jazz (22-20) might not want to part ways with him at this time with their sudden rise in the standings.

D’Angelo Russell’s Resurgent Play

The Lakers are 2-0 since coach Darvin Ham brought back his opening-night starting five.

D’Angelo Russell is back as the team’s starting point guard. He has bounced back since his demotion to the bench.

In January, Russell is averaging 20.8 points and 5.7 assists on 50% field goal shooting and 44.7% 3-point shooting. The Lakers have won four of their six January games so far, including their last two over two Western Conference contenders.

During Wednesday’s rout of the Mavericks, Russell dropped 29 points on 11 of 20 shooting , 4 rebounds and 3 assists against Kyrie Irving. Two days earlier on their Martin Luther King Day win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he had 14 points, 6 assists and 2 steals.

“Just being aggressive,” Russell told Spectrum SportsNet Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell after their second straight win. “I learned a lot from last year coming into this year with an open mind. If nobody’s creating a shot for me, I can create my own shot from numerous amounts of places on the floor. So getting to those spots, know when I work on them and just getting to the rim with confidence.”

Still, the Lakers are eyeing a backup point guard in case Russell’s play regresses again in the playoffs.