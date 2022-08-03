Proposed Blockbuster Pairs Lakers LeBron James With $196 Million Superstar

When you think back to the Los Angeles Lakers‘ biggest flaw last season, spacing is probably among your top two answers, right next to unhealthy superstar talent.

And in all honesty, it’s that same lack of spacing that made Russell Westbrook’s debut season in Los Angeles turn into a nightmare. The fact of the matter is, despite LeBron James’ vastly improved perimeter game, the Lakers are comprised of three stars who all love to pressure the rim and attack the paint. And without multiple elite shooters surrounding them, things were always destined to fail.

Regardless of how hard the Lakers have tried, moving on from Westbrook, in the final year of his current contract, seems like a monumental task – but for Lakers fans, the thought of running it back with the same star trio is enough to give them nightmares.

REPORT: The Lakers offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, and a first-round pick for Kevin Durant. The Nets declined. pic.twitter.com/e915DDrGDt — ًHoop CentraI (@TheHooopCentral) July 25, 2022

Luckily, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey seems to have a solution, as in his August 3 article, the NBA analyst proposes a blockbuster trade that would not only resolve the team’s perimeter scoring issues but also unclog the paint for LeBron and Westbrook to be the best version of themselves.

In a nutshell, the trade is a straight swap, with Anthony Davis heading to the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant coming in the opposite direction.

“Davis is four years younger, but his injury history isn’t much more encouraging than Durant’s. And as LeBron James edges closer to retirement, the move should be surrounding him with more shooting…The title window for a team with LeBron and Durant wouldn’t be open for too long, but it would be wide open. Assuming availability (a big assumption, for sure), an offense with LeBron operating in the middle of the floor and flanked by Durant and Irving would be a nightmare,” Bailey proposed.