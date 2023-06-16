Proposed Trade Sees Celtics’ Swap Malcolm Brogdon For Lakers’ ‘3-Point Gunner’

In recent days, the notion that the Boston Celtics could potentially move on from Malcolm Brogdon has begun to gather steam.

The notion behind trading the reigning Sixth Man of the Year is that the Celtics could ease the logjam at the guard position while also reducing their salary. According to Masslive’s Brian Robb, one trae that would make sense for Boston would be to send Brogdon to the Los Angeles Lakers in return for Malik Beasley and Max Christie.

“Brogdon provides a more steady offensive presence and more size defensively,” Robb wrote. “The Lakers may have their sights set on bigger names (Chris Paul) at point guard, but Brogdon could be an appealing backup plan with the Celtics getting a talent downgrade but a 3-point gunner in Beasley.”

Darvin Ham to Malik Beasley: "That's what you here for, fam! You better get them up. Don't turn nothing down but your collar." 25 PTS (7/11 3PT) in 26 MINSpic.twitter.com/5kCMclkULs — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 24, 2023

This past season, Beasley played in 26 regular-season games for the Lakers, following his move from the Utah Jazz as part of a multi-team deal at the February 9 trade deadline. In those games, the veteran scorer averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 48.1% from the field and 35.3% from deep.

Given how the Celtics like to pressure opposing teams from the three-point line, Beasley would be a logical addition to the team’s rotation. Furthermore, Beasley will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024, which would allow the Celtics to either shed some salary or negotiate a longer stay with the franchise.

GM Questions Duo of Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum

According to an Eastern Conference GM, who spoke with Heavy on Sports Steve Bulpett under the condition of anonymity, the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should be more comfortable playing off of each other than they currently are.

“Each of them attracts so much attention,” said a GM. “You’d think they’d be more comfortable by now with playing off each other and knowing how to get each other great shots. I can’t remember too many times when one created for the other — when one made a move, gave it up, and the other guy finished. It was always somebody else creating for one of them, and that makes them easier to guard.”

The trio of Tatum-Brown-Smart have had several seasons incl multiple playoff runs together, different role players – rookie & veteran – to play alongside, and most importantly – they’ve had 3 different coaches. If this third attempt falls short, it’s time to have a conversation. — Cait 🦁 (@_cait104) May 10, 2023

Throughout their tenure with the Celtics, there have been plenty of questions surrounding Tatum and Brown’s ability to coexist on the same team while bringing out the best in each other. Unfortunately, despite both wings being named to an All-NBA team this past season, those questions are still valid, as they rarely play a two-man game between themselves.

Indiana Pacers Hold Interest in Grant Williams

Another Celtics player who could be on the move this summer is Grant Williams. After failing to agree on a contract extension during the 2022 off-season, the Tennesse product will spend this summer as a restricted free agent.

According to a report by Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, Williams is drawing interest from the Indiana Pacers.

“The Pacers are expected to be one team in the mix for restricted free agent Grant Williams as well,” Fischer wrote.

When Grant Williams said, "Imma make 'em both," and proceeded to miss both shots.pic.twitter.com/qQrMkBhWVb https://t.co/3gBUOjUbe2 — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) June 10, 2023

Over the past two seasons, Williams has emerged as one of the better young three-and-d forwards in the NBA and will certainly command significant interest throughout the off-season. However, the Celtics are able to match any offer sheet Williams signs, so the likelihood is that he remains in Boston for the foreseeable future.