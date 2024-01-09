Proposed Lakers Trade Lands $137 Million Former Champion

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James admitted the team’s 106-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers doesn’t mean all of their issues are solved, comments sure to keep trade speculation going.

On that front, the Lakers have practiced patience. But the January 15 expiration date for restrictions on players like Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves is fast approaching.

Perhaps this hypothetical trade for Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam is worth exploring.

Lakers get:

– Pascal Siakam

– Dennis Schroder

Raptors get:

– D’Angelo Russell

– Rui Hachimura

– Jalen Hood-Schifino

– 2029 first-round pick

Siakam is averaging 22.1 points on 59.7% true shooting, the second-highest mark of his career.

He is also averaging 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists. But those numbers, like his scoring, are down from last season. And his 29.7% mark from deep ties the third-lowest of his career.

Pascal Siakam in the Toronto W 🔥 33 PTS 7 REB 7 AST pic.twitter.com/pnjsBnPf2D — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2023

Siakam is a two-time All-NBA performer and All-Star as well as a former champion. He is in the final year of a four-year, $136.9 million contract. And reports continue to emerge that he won’t sign an extension and will test free agency next offseason if traded.

Lakers Make Sense as Trade Destination for Pascal Siakam

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on the Sacramento Kings “emerging as a serious” threat for the 29-year-old forward during “The Rally” on January 5. Charania reported the Kings were no longer interested and it appears to be extension related.

“We’ve learned … at least part of the reason this all fell apart was Siakam told Sacramento he would not sign here,” said Damien Barling on “D-Lo & KC Show” on January 8.

There have been similar reports about the Atlanta Hawks’ ongoing rumored pursuit of Siakam.

They are no longer considered one of the leading potential landing spots for him in a trade, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports on January 5. Charania has since reported that the Dallas Mavericks have shown interest.

Mavericks just 1 month from the NBA Trade Deadline Here’s @ShamsCharania detailing the Mavs interest in Pascal Siakam & Jerami Grant and how Mavs will look to try and upgrade the power forward position…#MFFL (🎥: @FanDuelTV) pic.twitter.com/5g29aMqQbm — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) January 9, 2024

The Lakers, with the allure of Los Angeles as a backdrop, could take the risk of adding Siakam.

That would allow them to get ahead of any potential free agency bidding war. It would also give them the benefit of having Siakam’s Bird Rights.

Schroder’s inclusion in this hypothetical scenario comes amid a report from Michael Grange of SportsNet of the guard’s displeasure with his move to the bench.

“Schroeder wasn’t exactly happy with the decision to bring him off the bench,” Grange wrote on January 8. “One of the reasons he signed with the Raptors in free agency this past summer was the prospect of having his own team to run after coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers last season and the Boston Celtics the season before that.”

There could be room for Schroder to start for the Lakers once again. He is averaging 14.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 34.8% on threes.

D’Angelo Russell’s Trade Market Slim

The “safest bet” is for the Lakers to ride out their tumult in hopes getting healthy – namely getting Gabe Vincent back – will help, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line on January 7.

Part of that could be the lack of a trade market for Russell. He figures to be a key piece in any significant trade for salary-matching purposes. He re-signed on a two-year, $36 million contract this past offseason and waived his right to veto any trades, sparking trade speculation.

But his play led Head Coach Darvin Ham to send Russell to the bench.

D’Angelo Russell, who returned from a three-game absence to put up 13 points and 6 assists off the bench off, declined to speak to reporters after the game — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 8, 2024

“I am not seeing and not hearing from my calls around the league a ton of interest in that trade chip coming back,” Fischer said on the “No Cap Room” podcast on January 5. “I don’t really know what the Lakers are going to be able to do to upgrade this team if they’re not sending Austin Reaves out the door, which of course they don’t want to do.”

Including Hachimura – who is dealing with a calf strain and cannot be traded until January 15 – is also largely for salary-matching purposes. He is in the first year of a three-year, $51 million contract.

He won’t turn 26 years old until February 8, either, which is also the trade deadline.

The real selling points to Toronto are the unprotected (or very lightly protected) first-round pick and rookie Hood-Schifino, the No. 17 overall pick in this past draft cycle. If that’s not enough, the Lakers could include another pick swap if the idea of a trade for Siakam appeals to them enough.