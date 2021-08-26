Lakers Named ‘Strong Candidate’ to Bring Back 4-Time All-Star: Report

With Jared Dudley getting hired by the Dallas Mavericks as an assistant coach, it’s anybody’s guess what the Los Angeles Lakers might do with their last roster spots. The team has been linked to players like Jeremy Lamb and Isaiah Thomas but there hasn’t been a lot of movement. If none of the players previously linked to the team workout, the Lakers could take a look at a familiar face.

Rajon Rondo had some ups and downs during his time in Los Angeles but he was an important piece during the team’s championship run. He was recently traded to the Memphis Grizzlies and there’s a strong chance he gets bought out. If that’s the case, he’ll be free to sign wherever he chooses. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Lakers are a candidate to sign him.

Rajon Rondo is a strong candidate to join the Lakers if the Grizzlies buy him out, per @ramonashelburne pic.twitter.com/0w5Jt6uANc — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) August 26, 2021

There’s been talk about how Los Angeles would like to add another point guard so Rondo makes sense in that regard. With the Lakers trading for Russell Westbrook and signing Kendrick Nunn this offseason, the veteran guard wouldn’t likely see a lot of playing time. However, he could be helpful in spots.

Should Lakers Sign Rondo?

Rondo’s stock in the NBA was at an all-time low when he first joined the Lakers in 2018. The four-time All-Star’s days as an impact player were all but over. That was until last year’s championship run. He stepped things up in the playoffs by making 40% of his threes and dishing 6.6 assists a game. “Playoff Rondo” was in full effect.

He leveraged that performance into a two-year $15 million contract with the Atlanta Hawks. Unfortunately for Rondo, he reverted back to how he played before the Lakers’ championship run. He got traded to the Clippers and didn’t do much during their playoff run. He then got traded to the Grizzlies this offseason and it’s hard to imagine they have plans for him. While Rondo did a lot of good things for the Lakers in 2020, there really isn’t a reason to bring him back. When he’s at his best, he’s just a lesser version of Russell Westbrook. The few remaining roster spots for Los Angeles could be used in better ways.

Don’t Lakers Need More Youth?

A big reason the Lakers should avoid Rondo is that they are already old enough. Adding a 35-year-old point guard on the downside of his career isn’t the play. Considering the team didn’t even attempt to bring back Jared Dudley due to his age means that Rondo can’t be that interesting to them.

That said, there is a need for a third point guard so we can’t count out Rondo completely. The Lakers did bring back Dwight Howard this offseason after a year away so there is a precedent that’s been set. Adding Rondo wouldn’t hurt but it’s hard to see how it helps. The Lakers aren’t looking for rotational pieces this late in free agency. It would be wiser to save the few remaining roster spots for some youthful players.

