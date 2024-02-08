Lakers Get 2nd Chance at Rumored Former $54 Million Trade Target

The Los Angeles Lakers worked the phones in the days and weeks leading up to the trade deadline. But they came up empty-handed on a day when several of their direct competitors made moves on some level.

It wasn’t for lack of trying, though. Even more encouraging, they now have another shot at landing one of their rumored trade targets.

“To avoid a $1.5M upcoming contract bonus for games played, the Toronto Raptors are planning to waive Spencer Dinwiddie,” The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter on February 8. “Major new entry to the NBA’s buyout market who will be coveted by several playoff teams.”

The Lakers showed interest in Dinwiddie at one point ahead of the deadline.

“The Lakers are known to have interest in Spencer Dinwiddie,” Action Network’s Matt Moore wrote on January 21. “[He] is likely to generate a market before the deadline.”

Dinwiddie, 30, is averaging 12.6 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds this season, spent with the Brooklyn Nets until they traded him to the Raptors. He also has plenty of experience playing off the ball or on, which could help him on a team with LeBron James.

The 6-foot-5 Dinwiddie is shooting just 32% from beyond the arc this season.

And he is a career 33.1% shooter from downtown, making him a less-than-ideal off-ball threat on the tree-point-starved Lakers.

He did shoot 36.9% from deep last season, though, and can assume the backup ball-handling duties that would have gone to Gabe Vincent. Vincent – who signed a three-year, $33 million contract last summer – has played in five games and is recovering from knee surgery.

Toronto waives Dinwiddie off a three-year, $54 million contract. A new team can sign him for the veteran minimum; $2.9 million for a player with nine years of accrued service, per Hoops Rumors.

Lakers Can Shift Focus to Buyout Market

Holding on to D’Angelo Russell also helps alleviate some of the concerns over adding an inconsistent shooter in Dinwiddie.

It also falls in line with the Lakers’ plans after standing pat at the trade deadline.

Dinwiddie joins a list that is expected to include Kyle Lowry, who has already been linked to the team. Joe Harris, Danuel House, Robin Lopez, and Marcus Morris — among others — are expected to join the ranks.

Lakers Eyeing Blockbuster Summer Trade

The Lakers are keeping their powder dry now. But they hope to strike a larger deal after this season. They will have up to three first-round picks to trade at that point.

“The trade deadline officially passed and the Lakers stood pat,” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported in a post on X. “The organization will now turn its attention to the buyout market. Longer term, they plan to pursue a third star via trade this summer with their three movable first-round draft picks.”

Rumors have linked them to big names like Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz, as well as Dejounte Murray and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, with Murray possibly the most likely given how deep talks went leading up to the deadline.

In the meantime, Dinwiddie can help them try to maximize this group this season.