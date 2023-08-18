Former Top-10 Pick Could ‘Crack the Code’ With Lakers, Analyst Says

The Los Angeles Lakers spent $46.8 million on outside free agents this offseason. Of that, just $4.6 million (over two years) went to fifth-year swingman Cam Reddish, the No. 10 overall pick of the draft in 2019 who is now on his fourth NBA team.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some pockets of hope remaining that the youngster can still reach his potential, and that the Lakers might be just the place for him to do so.

“While there isn’t much beyond crossed fingers and wishful thinking to keep hope alive for Cam Reddish, writing off a toolsy 23-year-old just doesn’t seem right,” wrote Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report on August 17. “Reddish might be the next stalled prospect to crack the code in L.A.”

Reddish spent the first two-plus years of his career with the Atlanta Hawks who drafted him.

He requested and was granted a trade to the New York Knicks in January of the 2021-22 season only to find himself on the fringes of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation. This led to another trade – this time to the Portland Trail Blazers – at the deadline last season.

CAM 🎥 24 PTS | 4 RBS | 4 AST pic.twitter.com/5LvO6JadSy — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 24, 2023

“It was tough but at the same time, it ain’t even about basketball,” Reddish said about his time with the Knicks, per Stefan Bondy of the Daily News on March 11. “It had nothing to do with basketball. It was all the politics, all the favoritism. S*** like that. That’s why I wasn’t too worried about it.”

He lands in a strong and positive environment with the Lakers who have assistant coach Chris Jent, who was on the staff in Atlanta when Reddish was there.

“I think all the tools are there for Cam,” general manager Rob Pelinka said from Las Vegas Summer League, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic on July 9. “I believe in Darvin and his staff to be able to take a guy like that and get him back to playing confident basketball, efficient basketball.”

Cam Reddish Could Thrive With Lakers

Reddish averaged 11.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.2 steals in 20 appearances with the Blazers, drawing 12 starts.

He has become a journeyman but gets a shot at redemption in L.A.

“Two seasons ago, the Lakers helped Malik Monk, the No. 11 pick in 2017, get his career on track,” Buckley continued. “Last season, they seemed to be doing the same with Lonnie Walker IV, the No. 18 pick in 2018, before injuries and roster changes reduced his role.”

Malik Monk was on a mission in the season finale, dropping a career-high 41 points along with some vicious dunks 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DyQDvXZL9I — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 13, 2022

Monk parlayed his bounceback 2021-22 season with the Lakers into a two-year, $19.4 million contract with the Sacramento Kings last offseason while Walker inked a one-year, $2.3 million pact with the Brooklyn Nets.

Those aren’t the only examples the Lakers can point to, either.

Rui Hachimura a Good Example for Cam Reddish

Reddish will come off the bench with the Lakers but will do so with several previous reclamation projects on the roster, not the least of which being Rui Hachimura. He was the No. 9 overall pick in 2019 by the Washington Wizards and has been a double-digit scorer in each season of his short career.

Things still did not pan out as planned with Washington, and his role was reduced over the last two seasons. But Hachimura’s strong showing after the trade and in the postseason made some believers.

Hachimura averaged 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while showcasing his defensive versatility in the playoffs, earning a three-year, $51 million contract to return in free agency.

Following Hachimura’s path could make sense for Reddish.