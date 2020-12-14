Lakers Waive Three Players in Strange Situation

The time for Zavier Simpson, Kevon Harris and Tres Tinkle with the Los Angeles Lakers was over before it began, with the team waiving the trio of undrafted free agents before they were able to step on the court in purple and gold.

The moves were announced on the NBA’s official transaction page. All three were on Exhibit 10 deals and have been unable to join the Lakers for training camp, leaving LA shorthanded for their first two exhibition games.

Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year deals worth the minimum salary, but they don’t come with any compensation protection. However, there is an incentive for the players to sign with the organization’s G-League team. That bonus range from $5,000 to $50,000 and is paid out to the player after he spends 60 days with the G League team.

However, everything is different this year due to COVID-19 protocols. The G-League season is still up in the air, with a bubble being proposed for the season. That being said, the South Bay Lakers are among the teams that are reportedly out when it comes to that setup, per Hoops Rumors. The Celtics (Maine Red Claws), Heat (Sioux Falls Skyforce) and Pistons (Grand Rapids Drive) are the others reportedly out of the mix. Having no summer league also makes it tough for undrafted free agents to crave out a spot.

Lakers Never Formally Announced Signings

The Lakers never formally announced the signing of the Simpson, Harris or Tinkle, but all three were confirmed in one form or another.

Simpson played his college ball at Michigan, where he logged plenty of time over his four years as a Wolverine. He averaged over 33 minutes per game the last two seasons, including his condensed senior season where he averaged 12.9 points and 7.9 assists — good for third in the country.

Michigan's Zavier Simpson has agreed to an undrafted free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020

Harris played four years with Stephen F. Austin, averaging 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game during his senior season. He was a solid shoot beyond the arc, hitting at a 41.3 percent clip.

Former Oregon State standout Tres Tinkle is signing an exhibit 10 deal with the Lakers, per source. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 20, 2020

Tinkle was a three-time first-team All-Pac-12 pick with Oregon State. He averaged 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his career.

Lakers Have Played Shorthanded in Preseason

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel spoke on the Lakers being shorthanded due to the complications with their “Exhibit 10 guys” earlier in training camp.

“We don’t have our Exhibit 10 guys,” Vogel confirmed on Dec. 6. “We’re very much more shorthanded than we would have been this time last year, and we’ve just got to make the best of it. This is what everybody league-wide is encountering, and we’re adapting, and we’re going to make the best of it.”

Frank Vogel said Lakers don't have Exhibit 10 players or coaching associates, so they're shorthanded in practice. "We've just got to make the best of it." — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) December 6, 2020

With Anthony Davis and LeBron James being held out for the first two preseason games, some vital role players seeing some massive minutes in the preseason. The Lakers played just eight players in their second preseason matchup against the Clippers, with Kyle Kuzma logging 40 minutes and early sensation Talen Horton-Tucker being on the court for 41. Even 35-year-old big man Marc Gasol logged 22 minutes, which was a team-low.

“It’s difficult to have such a short training camp and play such big minutes like (Talen) and Kuzma did, so credit to those guys for being in really good shape and carrying some of the load for us early in camp here,” Vogel said.

It’s a bit of a blessing and a curse for the Lakers. With a condensed offseason, the big minutes will help guys get in game-shape quicker and Vogel is getting a real complete look at guys like Horton-Tucker. But there’s always a risk, so hopefully, the Lakers will be able to make it through their next two preseason tilts against the Phoenix Suns without issues.

