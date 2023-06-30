Lakers Roster & Projected Starting Lineup After Latest Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Lakers roster and starting lineup for the 2023-24 season could look remarkably different after a series of moves to begin NBA free agency. The Lakers players and coaching staff may need name tags to begin the season given the number of recent additions and subtractions.

Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish headline the Lakers’ initial free agent signings. Los Angeles was also able to re-sign Rui Hachimura, but the Lakers lost Dennis Schroder to the Raptors in free agency.

Here is a look at what the Lakers updated roster and potential starting five looks like after the first wave of moves. Keep in mind this roster will continue to look different as general manager Rob Pelinka makes additional signings.

Los Angeles Lakers Updated Roster & Projected Starting 5 After NBA Free Agency Moves

C- Anthony Davis, Wenyen Gabriel

PF- Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Taurean Prince, Cole Swider (two-way)

SF- LeBron James, Cam Reddish

SG- Austin Reaves (restricted free agent), Malik Beasley (free agent), Lonnie Walker (free agent), Max Christie, Jalen Hood-Schifino

PG- Gabe Vincent, D’Angelo Russell (free agent), Scotty Pippen (free agent)

Would Gabe Vincent Start as the Los Angeles Lakers Point Guard Over D’Angelo Russell?

One of the most intriguing position battles could be at point guard if the Lakers are able to re-sign D’Angelo Russell. We are giving the nod to Vincent in this scenario, but it would not be a surprise if Russell was able to hold onto his starting job.

Russell gave the Lakers a mid-season boost after being traded to Los Angeles as part of the blockbuster Russell Westbrook deal. Yet, the veteran struggled as the Lakers were swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

By the end of the playoff series, Russell had been benched after proving to be a liability against Denver. Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that Los Angeles is “trending toward” re-signing Russell estimating a potential new two-year, $40 million deal to keep the former No. 2 pick with the Lakers.

“The other strong word out of Hollywood is that the Lakers are trending toward bringing back D’Angelo Russell after acquiring him from the Timberwolves at February’s trade deadline,” Fischer wrote on June 30, 2023. “Early indications are that Russell and the Lakers could come to terms on a two-year, $40 million deal with the second year a team option or non-guaranteed.”

What Are the Los Angeles Lakers’ Next Likely Moves in NBA Free Agency?

It remains to be seen if Los Angeles will make any more significant free-agent moves. The most likely outcome is the Lakers turning their focus to their remaining key free agents.

Los Angeles already re-signed Rui Hachimura, but the team could be headed for an extensive process with Austin Reaves. Los Angeles is able to match any offer Reaves receives, but the rising guard could be running out of landing spots for a potential massive payday.

“Starting to run out of suitors to give Austin Reaves the big offer sheet,” Spotrac’s Keith Smith tweeted on June 30. “Spurs, maybe the Rockets, that’s about it. Lakers might end up getting him back on a bargain deal after all.”

