Key Lakers Free Agent Offers Hint at Where He’d Like to Play Next Season

There’s been a lot of talk about which new players the Los Angeles Lakers might add this offseason but they still have some players from last year’s squad they need to consider bringing back. The team was on a sinking ship before a couple of trades save them. One of the players that contributed to the turnaround was Rui Hachimura.

The former top-10 had trouble catching on with the Washington Wizards and the beginning of his Lakers stint wasn’t very exciting. However, he stepped up and earned a large role in the playoffs. Los Angeles likely doesn’t make it to the Western Conference Finals if it weren’t for Hachimura stepping up on the offensive side of the ball. He’ll now be a highly sought-after free agent following his impressive playoff run. He isn’t committing to the Lakers but did drop some hints on what he’s looking for.4

“The reason why I requested the trade is that I wanted to be somewhere I could be happy and play basketball, that liked me as a basketball player, that believed in me, and the Lakers were one of the teams that was really interested in me,” Hachimura said on the June 9 episode of ESPN’s Hoop Streams.” “My agent and the team did a good job, and I went to the Lakers and it was a crazy season for me. … Back at that time, we didn’t even know we were going to make the playoffs. So we made the playoffs and the playoff run was pretty good, we lost to Denver but it was pretty good for us. I don’t know my future but I just want to be somewhere I can be happy. The Lakers have been good and we’re going to see.”

Should Lakers Re-Sign Hachimura?

Hachimura is clearly a good fit in Los Angeles. He got along great with his teammates and proved he can be an impact player in important games. That said, he’s probably best utilized as a fourth or fifth option. Those types of players can’t get massive paydays.

Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell are likely in for bigger paydays if they end up staying in Los Angeles. Hachimura is a restricted free agent so the Lakers have some leverage but he could command something in the $15 million-a-year range. He’s only 25 and showed major signs of improvement this year. It could be worth the investment if the Lakers don’t plan to add a big name this offseason.

Lakers Need to Stay Young

Last season, the Lakers went old when it came to roster construction and it was a disaster. They got younger this year and it led to a much better season. There has been talk about the Lakers making big moves for Kyrie Irving or Chris Paul but that may put them in the same position they were before.

Los Angeles had good depth this year and being able to spend a whole offseason together with this roster could be a recipe for success. This team was constructed at the trade deadline and many of the Lakers’ young players didn’t have much playoff experience. Now that they have experience in the system and in the playoffs, they could be even better next season.