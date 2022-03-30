Lakers’ Anthony Davis Targeted Return Date Revealed: Report

Anthony Davis has been out since February 16 after suffering a right mid-foot sprain against the Utah Jazz. The Los Angeles Lakers have gone 5-13 since then and are in 11th place in the Western Conference standings.

If the regular season ended today, Los Angeles wouldn’t even be in the play-in tournament. The team has seven games left and the schedule isn’t easy. The Lakers face the Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets (twice), Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder to close out the campaign.

Many people believe the Lakers should shut Davis and LeBron James down for the season. However, it appears AD wants to play again.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Davis could make his return to the lineup on April 1 against the Pelicans or April 3 versus the Nuggets. LeBron, who is dealing with a severe left ankle injury, is expected to sit out the Jazz game on March 31.

“Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who is missing Tuesday’s game in Dallas with a left ankle injury, is expected to sit out Thursday in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Haynes reported. “James isn’t the only Lakers player dealing with an extended injury. If Anthony Davis continues to progress in his rehab from a MCL sprain/foot sprain, he’s targeting a return on either Friday at home against New Orleans or Sunday when Denver visits, sources said.”

The Lakers are 31-44. LeBron and Davis have only played in 21 games together this season and the latter knows he may only have one more year after this campaign to win another ring with the former.

Davis Knows His Window to Win Another Ring with LeBron Is Small

When Davis met with reporters on March 13, he talked about the “short” window he has to win a second championship with LeBron, who will turn 38 next season and become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023.

“Very short window,” Davis said. “We don’t know how long he has left in this league. Phenomenal player, future Hall of Famer, and to be able to play alongside him, you want to take advantage of it. We did the first year. Last year we both were banged up, and then this year, it’s [injuries] again but more so me. So every day it’s closing. That’s another frustrating part. A lot of guys don’t get to play with talent like that. I have the opportunity to do so. … I want to take advantage of that time. He has another year left with the Lakers … and then who knows? I don’t know what he’s going to do. So we got this year and next year to try to take advantage of that and get another ring out of it.”

The Lakers are 75-32 in the regular season since 2019-20 when LeBron and Davis play. They won the 2020 championship over the Miami Heat in six games behind the dominant play of the King and the Brow and the superstars were expected to compete for a championship last season and this year.

However, injuries have limited Davis to 73 games over the past two seasons. LeBron has also missed several games. He only played in 45 out of 72 games last season and has missed 20 games this campaign.

It’s great that Davis could be back for the Lakers soon. However, it’s probably too late for the team to turn things around.

Even if Lakers Make Play-in Tournament & Win, They Aren’t Beating Suns

The Lakers are behind the Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference standings. Even if the purple and gold secure the ninth or 10th seed and win two play-in games to reach the 2022 playoffs, they likely won’t beat the Suns in the first round.

Phoenix has the best record in the NBA and hasn’t lost to Los Angeles since May 27, 2021.

This season has been a walking disaster for the Lakers. Even though Davis and LeBron are two of the best players in the league, their bodies have betrayed them this year and Russell Westbrook has been such a poor addition that the Lakers will likely look to trade him in the summer after acquiring him from the Washington Wizards last offseason.