Lakers Among Favorites to Land All-Star Playmaker

The Los Angeles Lakers are always an appealing destination for NBA stars, and Bulls guard Zach LaVine is the latest player to be linked to L.A. The Lakers are among the Vegas favorites to land LaVine if the star opts to leave the Bulls in free agency. Los Angeles is third in the odds at 4-to-1, just behind San Antonio (2-to-1) and Portland (3-to-1) if LaVine decides to bolt Chicago, per BetOnline.AG.

LaVine generated some buzz from Los Angeles fans after telling TMZ during a May 24, 2022 interview that he has “always been a big fan” of the Lakers. The star guard is familiar with Los Angeles given his standout college season at UCLA in 2013-14. Additional teams with the best odds to land LaVine include the Hawks (5-to-1), Knicks (6-to-1) and Heat (7-to-1).

The Lakers Would Have to Pull Off a Sign-and-Trade for LaVine

Odds have surfaced regarding Zach LaVine's next team. Although a stretch, it's no surprise the Lakers are on this list, via @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/WUeRR6tqqb — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 27, 2022

Despite being among the favorites for LaVine, the Lakers would have to pull off some offseason magic to make a deal happen. LaVine is a free agent and is able to sign with the team of his choosing. The Lakers do not have any cap space this summer and would need to pull off a sign-and-trade to have a chance at the star guard. According to HoopsHype, Chicago can offer LaVine more money than any other team with a five-year, $212.3 million new contract, while other franchises can offer up to a four-year, $157.4 million deal.

Even if there was a mutual interest, the Lakers have limited assets to make a sign-and-trade happen. The Bulls are unlikely to want to take on Russell Westbrook’s $47 million salary, making Anthony Davis the only viable trade chip the Lakers could use in a potential sign-and-trade for LaVine.

Klutch Sports May Be Generating the Rumors to Help LaVine Secure a Max Deal

LaVine is represented by LeBron James-endorsed Klutch Sports, a favorite agency of the Lakers. During discussions with league sources, Heavy.com NBA insider Sean Deveney gets the sense that the free agency rumors are Klutch Sports’ attempt to get LaVine a max deal with the Bulls.

“A lot of this is coming from the agents, where they want to not only get him paid but raise his profile at the same time,” one league source told Heavy. “That is their M.O. The more drama in the process, the better. No one was talking about Zach. Now everyone is. Mission accomplished.

“…It is still Zach’s team. Klutch just wants to make sure everyone knows it.”

LaVine: ‘I Would Love to Go Out There and Play With a Dude Like LeBron James’

Zach LaVine: Viral 360 dunk attempt, All-Star snub & wanting to play with LeBron | First Take

Logistics aside, LaVine would have plenty of appeal for the Lakers as an offensive threat to help James carry the load. LaVine is one of the top emerging NBA players making two straight All-Star appearances.

The Bulls guard averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 38.9% from the three-point line during the 2021-22 season. During a February 14, 2020 interview on ESPN’s “First Take,” LaVine made it clear that he would love to team up with James but admitted it may not be realistic.

“Man, you know, there’s a lot of dudes out there I would love to play with but is it gonna be realistic?” LaVine noted at the time. “…Everybody wants to play with the best players in the world. I would love to go out there and play with, you know, a dude like LeBron James, but you’re not gonna get those type of opportunities I don’t think.”