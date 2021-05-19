Key Laker Is Unhappy & Could Bolt for Massive Payday, Says Insider

The Dennis Schroder saga continues with growing buzz about the competition the Los Angeles Lakers will face this offseason for their starting point guard. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that multiple NBA executives believe Schroder may not be satisfied with his current role on the Lakers.

“Multiple league executives who have overlapped with Schroder told B/R they believe the ball-handler is looking to be paid like a top-tier point guard, and his role in Los Angeles may not satisfy his interest in being the leading playmaker for a marquee franchise,” Fischer detailed. “‘He sees himself as a big-market player, and obviously he wants to start,’ said the veteran personnel man.”

Throughout the season, Schroder has maintained that he wants to remain with the Lakers, but the lack of a new deal shows the point guard is open to leaving in free agency. Earlier this season, Schroder emphasized that he wants to be with the Lakers for the foreseeable future but is looking for a “fair” deal.

“In eight years, I didn’t feel one time where I had to, you know, can sit down in the summer and just see the options,” Schroder explained in March, per Los Angeles Daily News. “So, we’re kind of, between these: Should we just sign the extension? Or should we wait until the summer? Because at the end of the day, I want to be a Laker for a long time. I always say I want it to be fair.”

Schroder Could Reportedly Land a $90 Million Deal From the Knicks

One team that has been consistently mentioned as a potential threat to the Lakers retaining Schroder is the Knicks. Fischer reported the Knicks’ contract offer to Schroder could eclipse $90 million.

“New York could present that opportunity for Schroder, and the Knicks are indeed considering a run at him in free agency, sources said,” Fischer added. “They appear likely to re-sign Derrick Rose as head coach Tom Thibodeau’s reliable reserve floor general, but perhaps Schroder can be the answer for their’ hole in their opening lineup on a deal worth north of $90 million.”

Vogel: ‘I Love Dennis Schroder… His Competitive Spirit, His Swag’

For comparison, the Lakers offered Schroder a four-year, $84 million extension this season but the point guard turned down the deal, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. If Schroder lands a more lucrative offer elsewhere, the Lakers not only have to factor in his salary but their mounting luxury tax bill as L.A. tries to retain their core.

Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker and Andre Drummond are just some of the key Lakers that are set to join Schroder on the free-agent market. According to Windhorst, for the Lakers to retain Schroder, Caruso and Horton-Tucker the tax bill could be as much as $100 million not considering any other additions.

Schroder has become a favorite of Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, but ultimately the decision on the point guard’s future will come down to general manager Rob Pelinka along with ownership. Vogel went out of his way to praise Schroder after he was ejected for a verbal altercation with Kyrie Irving in April.

“I love Dennis Schröder… His competitive spirit, his swag, I think that wins for you,” Vogel said at the time, per Silver Screen and Roll’s Harrison Faigen.