Lakers Linked to Ex-Magic Starter: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to put the finishing touches on their roster and the team has recently been linked to former Magic starting forward James Ennis. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Lakers are considering signing Ennis as they look to finalize their roster heading into training camp.

“For Lakers, wing depth is more important than a backup guard,” Stein noted during a Greenroom episode (h/t to Ralph Mason). “James Ennis is a name that’s been mentioned for Lakers.”

The Magic initially acquired Ennis in a February 2020 trade with the Sixers. Former Magic head coach Steve Clifford explained what Ennis brings to the table.

“Experienced guy, terrific competitor, he’s played in playoff series and he’s got good versatility, so I think he’ll fit in well,” Clifford explained after the trade, per NBA.com. “(Defense), to me, is the thing that really stands out because he’s a really good competitor. He has the quickness and length to defend multiple positions, which is obviously a big help for any team.”

Ennis Started 37 Games Last Season for the Magic

Ennis battled injuries throughout last season but averaged 8.4 points, four rebounds, 1.5 assists while shooting 43.3% from long range in 41 appearances including 37 starts. Orlando Sentinel’s Roy Parry detailed why Ennis was one of the few bright spots for the Magic last season.

“After the Magic re-signed him on a one-year deal, Ennis was penciled in as the starting small forward but a preseason calf injury put that on hold,” Parry detailed. “He missed the first seven games before returning Jan. 6 against the Cavaliers. He then started the next 23 games before injuries began to shuffle him in and out of the lineup.

“…Scoring has never been Ennis’ biggest asset, but he became more of the 3-and-D wing the Magic envisioned when they acquired him in February 2020. Ennis wound up shooting a team-best 43.3% (45-for-104) from behind the arc. The percentage was the second-highest of his career and his best for a full season with one team.”

The Lakers Have Also Been Linked to Isaiah Thomas

The Lakers have already added a few swingmen this offseason including Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore, Trevor Ariza and Carmelo Anthony. At this point in his career, Anthony is more likely to play the stretch-four for the Lakers than small forward. The Lakers have also not ruled out bringing on a third point guard to go with Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn. Stein also reported Isaiah Thomas is a player the Lakers are considering bringing back to Los Angeles.

“The Los Angeles Lakers still have a few roster spots open and have weighed using one of them to sign former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, league sources say,” Stein detailed. “The addition of Thomas is far from assured, sources stressed, but the Lakers are looking for additional backcourt punch as well as wing depth as they decide how to supplement the 12 veteran players they have under contract.”

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and company have been relatively quiet since starting free agency with a series of signings. It will be interesting to see what additional players the Lakers add as the roster tightens heading into the 2021-22 season.