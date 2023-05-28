Lakers May Poach New Starter From Contender, Says NBA Exec: Exclusive

The Los Angeles Lakers could look to the Miami Heat to help bolster their roster heading into next season. During an exclusive conversation with Heavy Sports’ NBA insider Sean Deveney, a Western Conference general manager labeled Heat starting guard Gabe Vincent as a potential Lakers target this offseason.

“Gabe Vincent from Miami, he is a free agent and could be had at a decent number,” the NBA exec revealed. “It is hard to figure where he ranks as a shooter, and the Heat might go out of their way to keep him, but he’s the kind of fit they need there in LA.”

Vincent will be a free agent this offseason and is headed for a raise after playing on a two-year, $3.4 million contract. The four-year veteran has taken hold of the Heat’s starting point guard role. If Miami is able to hold off Boston, Vincent’s market value could increase even more with a strong run during the NBA finals.

The Heat guard put up modest numbers during the regular season averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 33.4% from long range in 68 appearances, including 34 starts. Vincent has shown an uptick in production during the postseason notching 13.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game while shooting 38.2% from behind the three-point line during his first 16 playoff games in 2023.

Western Conference GM on Lakers Moves: ‘A Lot Depends on What Happens With the Guys They’ve Got’

Such a smooth pump fake into the behind the back pass by Gabe Vincent

The Lakers are likely looking to make smaller moves in free agency as the franchise attempts to re-sign several of their own key free agents. The NBA exec emphasized that it is a balancing act for the Lakers this summer as the team looks to retain players like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

“A lot depends on what happens with the guys they’ve got, (Malik) Beasley, Lonnie Walker and the bigger guys like Rui [Hachimura] and D’Angelo Russell,” the Western Conference GM explained. “Austin Reaves, you kind of know where he is going to be in the first two years of his deal [because of CBA restrictions].

“They’re going to be looking at the tax, for sure. They want to give their young guy, [Max] Christie, a good look, he could be in the rotation next year. I think they also like Cole Swider, who is on a two-way. It’s possible they won’t have a ton of roster overhaul, but they would like another shooter.”

Heat Guard Gabe Vincent Has Gone From Going Undrafted to a Starter on an NBA Contender

GABE VINCENT.

BIG-TIME SHOT. HEAT BY 4, 35.1 SECONDS TO GO ON TNT! pic.twitter.com/FBmtR9FmeD — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2023

Vincent has displayed his upside during the Eastern Conference finals including dropping 29 points while hitting 6-of-9 threes in Game 3. The guard has gone from being undrafted to emerging a starting guard on a team with a chance to make the NBA finals.

“I really don’t care,” Vincent explained during a May 21 edition of TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” “I’m a basketball player. I’m gonna go play the game, and I’m just gonna try to stay on the court and help my team win.

“The narrative, I’m gonna let y’all handle that. Undrafted, drafted, starter, bench player, it don’t matter. As long as we got more points than they do at the end of the game, I could care less.”