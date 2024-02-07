Lakers PG D’Angelo Russell Floated in 3 Separate Trade Talks: Report

Los Angeles Lakers beleaguered point guard D’Angelo Russell‘s fate will be known soon.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers have discussed Russell in 3 separate trade talks.

“Russell’s name has been mentioned in trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks in recent weeks, sources told ESPN, while the point guard managed to play some of the best basketball of his career,” McMenamin reported on February 6.

The Lakers have their eyes on Nets 3-and-D wings Royce O’Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith; Raptors’ versatile guard Bruce Brown and Hawks’ former All-Star Dejounte Murray.

Murray just shrugged off the trade rumors as he continued his best stretch as a Laker.

“I don’t care at all. Show up to work,” Russell told reporters after pacing the Lakers with 28 points and 6 assists against the Hornets. “I can’t control that my contract makes sense to be traded either. So, I mean, just play. Can’t control that. Once again, I don’t care at all.”

Their 124-118 win in Charlotte capped a 4-2 road trip that pushed their record 2 games above .500 (27-25).

Since his return to the starting lineup on January 13, Russell averaged 24.0 points, 6.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds on 47/47/89 shooting split.

The 27-year-old Russell waived his no-trade clause when he signed the $36 million, two-year deal last summer, making him the perfect trade candidate for a potential Lakers’ roster upgrade.

“I just thought it made sense [to waive veto power],” Russell said. “Obviously, I’ve been here before. I played for the Lakers before, so I know what the requirements are to be successful here.”

LeBron James Deflects Trade Deadline Questions

The Lakers superstar LeBron James dodged the trade deadline questions thrown at him following their most successful stretch their In-Season Tournament title run.

“It’s not a question for me,” James told reporters. “I love who we have in the locker room. And that’s all I worry about. I don’t get caught up in that [trade rumors].”

The Lakers are on a 3-game winning streak which included victories over quality opponents – Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. They are 8-4 over their last 12 games and 10-6 in their last 16, a promising turnaround that could embolden the Lakers front office to stand pat at the trade deadline.

“This is who we have, so there’s nothing else to talk about,” James told reporters when asked if they should continue investing in their current roster.

James’ answer was consistent in his passive-aggressive approach to the trade deadline which included posting an emoji of the Statue of Liberty and a King crown on X, formerly Twitter, to a pregame interview saying playing for the Knicks crossed his mind in 2010, and finally doing his postgame interview draped in a Knicks towel.

Danilo Gallinari on Lakers Radar

If the Lakers want to keep their powder dry for a potential run at Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young in the summer, what they can do is improve on the margins.

The Lakers have done their homework, checking in with the Detroit Pistons for veteran Danilo Gallinari, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

“Another player rival executives are monitoring is Danilo Gallinari who’s continued to be a knockdown 3-point shooter while playing minutes at the four and small ball five at times in the final year of his contract,” Scotto wrote on February 5. The Lakers are among the teams who’ve checked in on Gallinari’s price tag to acquire him, league sources told HoopsHype.”

A career 38.2% three-point shooter, Gallinari is averaging 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists this season.